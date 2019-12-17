Starting December 3, new prepaid plans from Airtel and Vodafone went live. Even Reliance Jio hiked prepaid plans starting December 6. These plans come with a price hike of up to 42 percent. And while BSNL has not hiked prices of its prepaid plans, the state-run telco has revised the validity for some of its prepaid plans. Here is everything you need to know.

BSNL revised prepaid plan validity detailed

The revision in validity of prepaid plans is only in Kerala, which is one of the biggest circles. Also, the tweaks are only made to Rs 118, Rs 187, and Rs 399 prepaid plans. It was first spotted by DreamDTH. The Rs 118 plan used to offer a validity of 28 days, but it now offers only 21 days validity. Other benefits such as 500MB per day, 250 minutes of voice calling, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT remain the same.

Moving on, the Rs 187 prepaid plan comes with a reduced validity of 24 days. Earlier, it used to offer a validity of 28 days. Other benefits remain unchanged – you get 250 minutes of daily calling (local and national), 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. What’s more, you also get 3GB high-speed daily data. Once the daily data limit of both Rs 118 and Rs 187 plans is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

Lastly, the BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan sees a big decrease in validity. It is now valid for 65 days, instead of 80 days. But this plan sees a rise in data cap from 1GB to 2GB daily. So, while the plan offered 80GB data through the validity, you now get 130GB in total. Other benefits such as 250 voice minutes daily, free PRBT, and 100 SMS daily remain the same.

Rs 7, Rs 9 and Rs 192 prepaid STVs withdrawn

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also removed three STVs from its prepaid portfolio as part of the revamp. The STVs removed by the company are priced at Rs 7, Rs 9 and Rs 192. The Rs 7 STV used to offer 1GB data for one day while Rs 9 STV offered unlimited voice calls with 250 minutes cap, 100 MB of data and 100 SMS valid for one day. The Rs 192 STV offered unlimited voice calling, 3GB daily data benefit, 100 SMS and free PRBT for 28 days.