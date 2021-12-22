This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have made their prepaid plans very expensive. On the other hand, government-owned BSNL still offers excellent plans with the best data and free calling. Additionally, these plans come with the highest validity at a low price. One of the best plans from BSNL with longer days validity is priced at Rs 397. The plan offers free SMS, unlimited calling, and several other benefits. Also Read - Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

BSNL Rs 397 plan

The BSNL plan of Rs 397 comes with 2GB of daily data. You will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. In addition, 100 SMS and PRBT facility will be given in the plan. Users will get a time limit of 300 days, although the services available in the prepaid plan can be used only for 60 days. After the daily data is used, the speed is reduced to 80kbps. In addition, you also get access to Lokdhun content.

Airtel Rs 449 plan

In this plan, you will get 2.5 GB of data daily with a validity of 28 days. The company also offers unlimited calling benefits in this plan that comes with 100 free SMS every day. After the SMS limit is over, Re one will have to be paid for every local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Reliance Jio Rs 419 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 419 plan features 3 GB of data and 100 SMS daily. Additionally, you will get access to Jio TV, Movies, Security, and Cloud for free with the plan. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Idea Rs 409 plan

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 409 plan comes with 2.5 GB of data every day, unlimited calling benefits, and 100 free SMS daily. You also benefit from Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover in this plan. The validity of this plan is for 28 days.