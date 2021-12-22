comscore This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL users can get 600GB data at just Rs 397 for 300 days, but there's a catch
News

BSNL users can get 600GB data at just Rs 397 for 300 days, but there's a catch

Telecom

The BSNL plan of Rs 397 comes with 2GB of daily data. You will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. In addition, 100 SMS and PRBT facility will be given in the plan.

BSNL prepaid plan

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have made their prepaid plans very expensive. On the other hand, government-owned BSNL still offers excellent plans with the best data and free calling. Additionally, these plans come with the highest validity at a low price. One of the best plans from BSNL with longer days validity is priced at Rs 397.  The plan offers free SMS, unlimited calling, and several other benefits. Also Read - Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

BSNL Rs 397 plan

The BSNL plan of Rs 397 comes with 2GB of daily data. You will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. In addition, 100 SMS and PRBT facility will be given in the plan. Users will get a time limit of 300 days, although the services available in the prepaid plan can be used only for 60 days.  After the daily data is used, the speed is reduced to 80kbps. In addition, you also get access to Lokdhun content. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans for users with heavy data usage

Airtel Rs 449 plan

In this plan, you will get 2.5 GB of data daily with a validity of 28 days. The company also offers unlimited calling benefits in this plan that comes with 100 free SMS every day. After the SMS limit is over, Re one will have to be paid for every local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plan with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

Reliance Jio Rs 419 plan

Reliance Jio Rs 419 plan features 3 GB of data and 100 SMS daily. Additionally, you will get access to Jio TV, Movies, Security, and Cloud for free with the plan. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Idea Rs 409 plan

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 409 plan comes with 2.5 GB of data every day,  unlimited calling benefits, and 100 free SMS daily. You also benefit from Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover in this plan. The validity of this plan is for 28 days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to debut in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999
Wearables
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to debut in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999
Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Wearables

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

Income Tax department conducts raids on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Here's what Microsoft s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Telecom

Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Best Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 56 days of validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and more

Telecom

Best Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 56 days of validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and more
BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Telecom

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits
BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

Telecom

BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate खरीदने का पहला मौका, मिलेगा 18GB RAM + 512GB स्टोरेज

Google ने Mini Smart Speaker को किया रिटायर, अब नहीं बिकेगा ये स्मार्ट स्पीकर

Garena Free Fire में आ रहा बड़ा अपडेट, नए मैप के साथ मिलेगा नया एक्सपीरियंस

Ola यूजर्स की ये दो दिक्कतें हुई दूर, कैब कैंसिलेशन होगा कम!

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी Snow Slicer Machete स्किन फ्री, जानिए आसान तरीका

Latest Videos

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch
Telecom
This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch
Income Tax department conducts raids on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Here's what Microsoft s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge

News

Here's what Microsoft s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge
Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs
how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers