BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan validity reduced to 60 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan by 30 days. Earlier, the plan offered validity for 90 days but now users will get the validity for 60 days instead. People don’t know about this pack, it is only active in Tamil Nadu Circle. Also Read - BSNL free 1-year Amazon Prime offer discontinued 'till further notice'

BSNL announced the decision to reduce validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan on its official twitter account. The state-run telecom operator on its Chennai circle Twitter account noted that the validity of plan is now 60 days. The benefits remain same. The plan includes 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network. However, the voice call offer is not applicable if the calls are made to Delhi and Mumbai Circles. Also Read - Now BSNL is giving you money to recharge other numbers: Check offer

The BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan is essentially for those who want to enjoy calling and SMS services. So the plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any active network in India. Although, there is a big catch in this plan. BSNL only offers freebies for 21 days while the full validity of the plan lasts for 60 days, reports TelecomTalk. Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

Meanwhile, the telco is now offering 4 percent discount on recharging for other BSNL numbers. Earlier last month, BSNL had announced two schemes – “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge” – to encourage users to recharge online for themselves and for others. However, at that time, the telco did not reveal any cashback scheme.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

But now the operator has confirmed and noted that the offer is valid till May 31. It updated the Android app. Users can avail the offer through My BSNL App. It is similar to what other telecom operators are offering. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone are running similar schemes for users who recharge for other numbers.