comscore BSNL Data Vouchers starting from Rs 7 offer 1GB or more
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL vouchers starting at Rs 7 offer 1GB or more data
News

BSNL vouchers starting at Rs 7 offer 1GB or more data

Telecom

The company has also revamped its old plans in recent months to stay competitive with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The company has followed a similar approach for its telecom plans as well as broadband plans.

  • Updated: November 19, 2019 8:06 PM IST
BSNL prepaid postpaid recharge BSNL Data vouchers

BSNL increased validity of Prepaid Plan Rs. 1,699

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a number of attractive offers to its subscribers. These offers range from consumer-focused prepaid and postpaid plans to bundles to Special Tariff Vouchers. The company has also revamped its old plans in recent months to stay competitive with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The company has followed a similar approach for its telecom plans as well as broadband plans. The company is also finally upgrading its infrastructure to 4G to join other telecom players. As noted in the past, the company has offered a number of mobile data-centric plans.

BSNL Data vouchers details

However, it looks like these plans sometimes fall short in keeping up with the user demand. To combat this shortage, the company also offers a number of data vouchers. There data vouchers offer additional data on top of the daily usage limit. This means that users can use more data at high speed after they have crossed the daily limit. As per a report from TelecomTalk, the most inexpensive data voucher starts from just Rs 7. The pricing of the data voucher goes all the way up to Rs 1,098 depending on the needs.

Watch: Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Taking a closer look at the details of the BSNL data vouchers, users get 1GB for just Rs 7 for a day. Moving up the latter, the next plan is worth Rs 16 and it offers 2GB data for one day. Beyond these one day-limited plans, the C_DATA56 data voucher offers 1.5GB data per day for seven days. This usage limit is on top of the usual data limit that your regular plan offers. The company also offers the DataTsunami_98 plan for Rs 98 with 2GB data per day for 24 days. It also comes with an additional EROS NOW entertainment subscription.

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555

Also Read

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555

Users can also get the DATASTV_197 which offers 2GB data per day for 54 days for Rs 197. If you are looking to consume more data then you can look at PRBTSTV_548 with 5GB data per day for 90 days for Rs 548. Last but not least, the DATA_1098 plan comes with no data caps of the speed limit for Rs 1,098. This plan also offers unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 8:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2019 8:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
News
Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

News

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A models start getting Android 9 Pie update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A models start getting Android 9 Pie update: Check details

BSNL Data Vouchers starting from Rs 7 offer 1GB or more

Telecom

BSNL Data Vouchers starting from Rs 7 offer 1GB or more

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable phone with six cameras launched

News

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable phone with six cameras launched

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A models start getting Android 9 Pie update: Check details

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable phone with six cameras launched

Apple schedules 'special event' for December 2 in New York City

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL Data Vouchers starting from Rs 7 offer 1GB or more

Telecom

BSNL Data Vouchers starting from Rs 7 offer 1GB or more
BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan

News

BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan
BSNL Rs 97, Rs 365 STV prepaid plans launched

Telecom

BSNL Rs 97, Rs 365 STV prepaid plans launched
BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

News

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan
BSNL offering 60 days additional validity on Rs 1,699 plan

Telecom

BSNL offering 60 days additional validity on Rs 1,699 plan

हिंदी समाचार

मोबाइल एड फ्रॉड के मामले में एशियाई देशों में भारत नंबर-1

Best Infinix Phones Under Rs 10,000: दस हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में इनफिनिक्स के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वाला गेम बेस्ट गेम की कैटगरी में हुआ नॉमिनेट

BSNL Best Prepaid Data Plans: एक कप चाय की कीमत में मिल रहा है 1GB डाटा

Jio vs Airtel : जियो ने किए ₹ 149 वाले प्लान में बदलाव, जानें कैसे अब भी बेहतर है Airtel का ₹ 169 वाला प्लान

News

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
News
Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

News

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A models start getting Android 9 Pie update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A models start getting Android 9 Pie update: Check details
Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable phone with six cameras launched

News

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable phone with six cameras launched
Apple schedules 'special event' for December 2 in New York City

News

Apple schedules 'special event' for December 2 in New York City