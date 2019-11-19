BSNL Data Vouchers starting from Rs 7 offer 1GB or more

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a number of attractive offers to its subscribers. These offers range from consumer-focused prepaid and postpaid plans to bundles to Special Tariff Vouchers. The company has also revamped its old plans in recent months to stay competitive with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The company has followed a similar approach for its telecom plans as well as broadband plans. The company is also finally upgrading its infrastructure to 4G to join other telecom players. As noted in the past, the company has offered a number of mobile data-centric plans.

BSNL Data vouchers details

However, it looks like these plans sometimes fall short in keeping up with the user demand. To combat this shortage, the company also offers a number of data vouchers. There data vouchers offer additional data on top of the daily usage limit. This means that users can use more data at high speed after they have crossed the daily limit. As per a report from TelecomTalk, the most inexpensive data voucher starts from just Rs 7. The pricing of the data voucher goes all the way up to Rs 1,098 depending on the needs.

Taking a closer look at the details of the BSNL data vouchers, users get 1GB for just Rs 7 for a day. Moving up the latter, the next plan is worth Rs 16 and it offers 2GB data for one day. Beyond these one day-limited plans, the C_DATA56 data voucher offers 1.5GB data per day for seven days. This usage limit is on top of the usual data limit that your regular plan offers. The company also offers the DataTsunami_98 plan for Rs 98 with 2GB data per day for 24 days. It also comes with an additional EROS NOW entertainment subscription.

Users can also get the DATASTV_197 which offers 2GB data per day for 54 days for Rs 197. If you are looking to consume more data then you can look at PRBTSTV_548 with 5GB data per day for 90 days for Rs 548. Last but not least, the DATA_1098 plan comes with no data caps of the speed limit for Rs 1,098. This plan also offers unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days.