BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

5G deployment in India began shortly after Prime Minister officially rolled out the services on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2022 in October last year. As of now, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have collectively rolled out their 5G services in over 70 cities in the country. At the time, when Jio and Airtel are increasingly expanding their 5G coverage in the country, BSNL is expected to begin rolling out its 5G services in the country some time in 2024.

"BSNL will start its 5G services in 2024," Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said while interacting with the media today. His remarks came on the sidelines of the launch of 5G services in Odisha.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said that BSNL does not have a legacy infrastructure, which is a big advantage for the company as it can deploy infrastructure that can be rapidly upgraded from 4G to 5G.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw also said that while 5G services have been rolled out Bhuwaneshwar and Cuttack today, the entire state will get 5G connectivity within two years. Furthermore, he said that 100 telecom towers for 4G services were being installed in 100 villages in the state. However, he did not confirm if these telecom towers will be used by the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or if the same towers will be used for providing 5G services by the company.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have detailed when BSNL will start rolling out its 5G services in India. Speaking with The Economic Times in an interview last year, the minister had said that BSNL will start rolling out its 4G services across the country starting January 2023, while the 5G deployment by the telecom giant will begin sometime in August 2023. “By August next year, 5G services will be deployed in BSNL’s network,” he had said in the interview at the time. But now, it looks like this timeline has been revised and that BSNL users may have to wait for another year to be able to use 5G services on their smartphones.