comscore BSNL’s 4G services likely to launch in India in 2023
News

BSNL’s 4G service launch delayed again: Report

Telecom

The state-owned telecom operator, BSNL, could roll out its 5G services in India at the same time it rolls out its 4G services.

BSNL

At a time when most telecom operators in the country — Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — are gearing to deploy their 5G services in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is struggling to formally roll out its 4G services across the country. Earlier reports hinted towards the state-run telecom operator could roll out its 4G services in India sometime in 2022. But now, a new report hints towards 5G launch in India being delayed again and this time around word is that it could happen sometime in 2023. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the telecom operator could offer its 4G services in India starting 2023. While BSNL has not commented on what is causing this delay, a senior official from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) told the publication that the company is struggling to procure specialised equipment for rolling out its 4G services in the country. BSNL can procure equipment for rolling out 4G services only from indigenous companies Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

“BSNL will be able to begin its 4G service by next year as the telco is yet to complete its equipment procurement process…Also, BSNL will be using only indigenous equipment to upgrade its service to 4G, this is also one of the reasons for the delay,” the official told the publication. Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

The report also says that the company could roll out its 5G services in India around the same time as its 4G services.

It is worth noting that the report comes at a time when BSNL’s losses have shrank from 15,000 crore in financial year 2019-2020 to Rs 7,441 in financial year 2020-2021 after receiving a relief package from the government. In total, the telecom operator’s losses have stood at Rs 50,631 crore in the past five years. In addition to this, it has received an approval for a relief package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore from the Indian government this year, which could be used for procuring and deploying 4G and even 5G services in the country.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that reports have tipped a delay in the roll out BSNL’s 4G services. Another report earlier this year hinted towards a similar rollout time for the company’s 4G services in the country.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 12:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

BSNL s 4G services likely to launch in India in 2023
Telecom
BSNL s 4G services likely to launch in India in 2023
Google gives more billing options on app purchases to users in India

News

Google gives more billing options on app purchases to users in India

Your Amazon order is now ready for pickup from a police station

Apps

Your Amazon order is now ready for pickup from a police station

How to download Google Hangouts history via Google Takeout

How To

How to download Google Hangouts history via Google Takeout

Apple might start iPhone 15 production in India, China simultaneously for the first time ever

News

Apple might start iPhone 15 production in India, China simultaneously for the first time ever

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched starting at Rs 17.50 lakh: Check official images, features and more

Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched starting at Rs 17.50 lakh: Check official images, features

BSNL s 4G services likely to launch in India in 2023

Google gives more billing options on app purchases to users in India

Your Amazon order is now ready for pickup from a police station

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

News

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details