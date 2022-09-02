BSNL s 4G services likely to launch in India in 2023

At a time when most telecom operators in the country — Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — are gearing to deploy their 5G services in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is struggling to formally roll out its 4G services across the country. Earlier reports hinted towards the state-run telecom operator could roll out its 4G services in India sometime in 2022. But now, a new report hints towards 5G launch in India being delayed again and this time around word is that it could happen sometime in 2023. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the telecom operator could offer its 4G services in India starting 2023. While BSNL has not commented on what is causing this delay, a senior official from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) told the publication that the company is struggling to procure specialised equipment for rolling out its 4G services in the country. BSNL can procure equipment for rolling out 4G services only from indigenous companies

"BSNL will be able to begin its 4G service by next year as the telco is yet to complete its equipment procurement process…Also, BSNL will be using only indigenous equipment to upgrade its service to 4G, this is also one of the reasons for the delay," the official told the publication.

The report also says that the company could roll out its 5G services in India around the same time as its 4G services.

It is worth noting that the report comes at a time when BSNL’s losses have shrank from 15,000 crore in financial year 2019-2020 to Rs 7,441 in financial year 2020-2021 after receiving a relief package from the government. In total, the telecom operator’s losses have stood at Rs 50,631 crore in the past five years. In addition to this, it has received an approval for a relief package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore from the Indian government this year, which could be used for procuring and deploying 4G and even 5G services in the country.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that reports have tipped a delay in the roll out BSNL’s 4G services. Another report earlier this year hinted towards a similar rollout time for the company’s 4G services in the country.