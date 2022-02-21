comscore BSNL likely to launch 4G service in India on Independence Day 2022
BSNL's 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

BSNL also has plans of offering its 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai.

The state-backed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been slowly rolling out its 4G services in various circles across India. But the company so far hasn’t formally announced its services in the country. It hasn’t completed the deployment of its 4G network across the country either. Now, a new report suggests that the telecom giant is likely to launch its 4G services in India on Independence day. Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

BSNL will introduce 4G services with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner. It will be for the first time that Indian technology will be used for 4G services,” BSNL’s consumer mobility director, Sushil Kumar Mishra told The Times of India adding that this will also mark the entry of TCS in telecom equipment manufacturing business in India. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

Talking about BSNL’s plans of expanding the reach of its 4G services in the country, the BSNL executive said that the telecom company has plans of building 1 lakh telecom towers across the country. Out of these, at least 4,000 telecom towers will be installed in Bihar. “Instead of smart towers, BSNL will begin with monopoles, which are less expensive and more effective,” Mishra said. Also Read - Working from home? This BSNL plan offers 5GB data daily for 84 days for smooth WFH

Additionally, BSNL also has plans of offering its 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have hinted towards BSNL launching its 4G service across the country on Independence. Back in January this year, a separate report by The Economic Times had hinted toward a similar timeline for the launch of the company’ 4G services in the country. The report was based on a statement by the minister of state for communication Devusinh Chauhan. At the time he had said that BSNL will roll out its commercial 4G service in India in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023 with the purchase of network equipment being complete by April 2022.

Separately, a recent report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that while Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost subscribers, Airtel and BSNL gained subscribers in December 2022. As per the TRAI data, BSNL gained 11.67 lakh subscribers in December 2021.

  Published Date: February 21, 2022 9:06 AM IST

