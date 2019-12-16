BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time

While all the tecos like Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel have announced their revised tariff plans, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not announced any such till date. BSNL’s unlimited plans start at Rs 108 and go all the way up to Rs 1,999. That said, BSNL’s yearly plan of Rs 1,699 is now providing 3GB data per day as part of extra data offer until December 31.

What it means for BSNL consumers is that they will get 1095GB data with a validity of 365 days. BSNL has been providing this annual plan for Rs 1,699, and it hasn’t changed yet. In this plan, 250 minutes of calling is also available daily on the network of another company apart from unlimited on-net calls and 100 SMS/ day.

Recently, BSNL was offering extra 60 days validity with the Rs 1,699 plan, however, the offer has ended on November 30. At that time, the plan also had 3GB per day under extra data offer, which is currently valid until December 31.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Earlier this month, the state-run telecom operator also introduced a new long-validity prepaid plan at Rs 999 for its subscribers. The plan went live on December 1. It is a voice-only plan, and does not include any SMS or data benefits. The voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day, and the free calls can also be made when traveling in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The validity of this plan is 220 days from the day of recharge. For now, the plan is only available in Kerala circle. The plan also ships with two months free PRBT (caller ring back tone).