Can't use 5G on your phone? These may be the reasons why

5G network is now available in more than 50 cities in India. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are rapidly rolling out 5G services to different cities across different states. Naturally, mobile phone users residing in locations where there is still no 5G will not be able to use the next-generation wireless communication technology. But what if you are in an area with 5G coverage and still cannot use 5G? Also Read - India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

There could be many reasons. It could be your phone that does not support 5G. But don’t just blame your phone because it could also be the network that has not reached your area. Also Read - Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

We are going to discuss all the possible reasons that are stopping you from using 5G services right now. But we will not leave you with those issues. Where possible, we will also suggest ways to help you access 5G services as soon as possible. Also Read - 5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

Unsupported phone

This is a no-brainer. A 4G phone cannot We are going to discuss in this article all the possible reasons that are stopping you from using 5G services right now on your phone.access 5G services. If you have been using your phone for a long time, maybe it is time to upgrade to a 5G phone. The market is inundated with 5G phones across prices, so finding a 5G phone that fits the bill should not be a problem. While that is a solution good enough for someone with an old phone, it will be slightly unfeasible if you bought your new phone recently. If your new phone is not 5G enabled, you have no choice other than buying a new 5G device. And to make yourself convinced, check if any of your friends have a 5G phone that can access the services.

Unsupported software

You have a 5G phone, but you still cannot access 5G. The reason could be the software. Even though 5G phones began selling in India as long back as 2019, the supporting software was never a part of them. It is only after the rollout began in October that manufacturers began rolling out the necessary software to activate 5G on their respective phones.

All popular brands have already rolled out the necessary software for their phones. They include Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Apple, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Motorola, Micromax, and Lava. But there are still some brands that have not caught up with the demand. For instance, Google and Asus are still working on the 5G software for their phones. While Google said the software would arrive sometime in December, there is no sign yet.

If your phone’s brand has rolled out software, make sure you have updated your phone. If the software is not available, you can do nothing but wait for the manufacturer to make 5G software available for your phone.

Unsupported locality

While telecom companies are aggressively rolling out 5G services in different cities, they are still in the process of deploying the network fully. That means that it is possible that not every locality in your city will support 5G. If your phone meet the prerequisites and you still cannot access 5G, it may be because your area still does not have 5G reception. The cities with 5G coverage include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Siliguri, Panipat, Nagpur, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Imphal, among others.