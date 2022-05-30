Reliance Jio brings phone connectivity to Kedarnath trek route

Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in the country to offer mobile telephony service to the Kedarnath trek route. The service that provides telecom services between the Kedarnath shrine and Gaurikund was inaugurated by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti Chairman Ajendra Ajay on Sunday. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

"With a huge number of pilgrims coming this year on Char Dham Yatra, Jio has expanded its network on the Kedarnath trek route to give a superior mobile connectivity experience to devotees," Reliance Jio said in a statement, as reported by PTI, announcing the development adding that the service would enable users to stay connected with their near and dear ones using voice and video calls.

As far as details of this newly launched service are concerned, Jio said that it has already installed a full capacity tower at Sonprayag, which is one of the key halt locations in the Kedarnath trek route. The company plans to install five more towers between the Kedarnath Shrine and Gaurikund. Of these, Jio, which is one of India's largest telecom operators has already installed telecom towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi and Rudrapoint. It plans to install two more telecom towers in this route soon.

“Ten additional solutions are being offered and the mobile network has been given the fibre link for uninterrupted connectivity to pilgrims on the route,” the company added.

What Else?

It is worth noting that the development comes just days after Reliance Jio introduced three new prepaid plans in India with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company earlier this month introduced prepaid plans worth Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 with three months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio’s Rs 333 plans offers a validity of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls with 1.5GB of data per day, which totals to 42GB of data per month. The plan worth Rs 583, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 56 days and it offers unlimited voice calls along with 1.5GB of data per day, which totals to 84GB of data per month. The third plan that is worth Rs 783 comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers unlimited voice calls along with 1.5GB of data per day.