If you have made calls to anyone in the past couple of days, you likely know the alert message regarding coronavirus. The government of India has asked telecom operators to add a 30-second audio warning as the default caller tune for subscribers. This caller-tune style message aims to spread information and awareness about coronavirus. The clip also informs users about basic precautions and measures to avoid the infection or the spread. In addition to this, social media is also full of memes regarding the decision to go for a caller tune. Some users have also expressed their displeasure with complaints.

Coronavirus: How to skip the caller tune alert

The primary issue here is the implementation of the well-intended message. It plays before the call while the user is waiting for the other person to pick up the call. The message replaces the caller tone providing us no information about the actual call. It plays every time and causes distraction during emergencies. As per a report from Money Control, Reliance Jio connects the call as the message is playing. There is no official way to skip this message and switch to the call. However, it looks like there may be a not so obvious method to skip the warning caller tune.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

As per the report, it looks like the user can skip the message by simply pressing any number during the message. Users need to daily whatever number they want to and then press 1 or # when the message starts. This will redirect the call to the original dial tune. This works on Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

However, it is worth pointing that we realized that the warning message did not playback during some instances. In other scenarios, the pressing any number during the warning message did not work. There are instances where this works but your mileage may vary depending on your network. One should note that they have to repeat this process during the call. To clarify, BGR India does not recommend readers to skip the warning message.