Dish TV is now offering 'Lifetime Warranty' on new set-top-box

Popular DTH operator Dish TV will now provide ‘Lifetime Warranty’ on new set-top-box for new connections. The official website has noted the Lifetime Warranty information for DishNXT and DishNXT HD set-top-boxes (STBs). The company now also sells Dish SMRT Hub Android TV set-top-box, but the same offer is not valid on it. Instead, the company will offer one year warranty on the Dish SMRT set-top-box, reports TelecomTalk.

Unlike Dish TV, the other DTH operators – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV – are only offering limited warranty on their STBs. While the Airtel Digital users get a one-year warranty with every STB, the Tata Sky is providing three years of warranty. To note, Tata Sky recently discontinued standard definition (SD) set-top-boxes, and users have only HD STBs and Binge+ to choose from.

Amidst a possible merger with Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV has many more offers for its subscribers. From a long time, the operator has been offering extra service of 30 days to users who recharge with the same channel pack for 12 months in advance. This would get the total to 13 months of service for the price of 12.

D2H, which is owned by Dish TV, is also offering a similar long-term recharge offer for its customers. All DTH operators removed their actual long-term channel packs after TRAI’s new tariff system. The new regime made Cable and DTH operators gradually get rid of the long-term packs.

Dish TV recently listed six new combo packs for the subscribers on its website. These packs are only for Bangla subscribers and come in option of SD and HD combos. The base combo pack called the ‘Sampurna Bangla‘ starts at Rs 169 per month, while the HD variant of the same costs Rs 207 per month. This pack offers 196 SD or HD channels for the respective pricing.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

The new ‘Swagat Bangla‘ pack by Dish TV offers 218 SD channels at a cost of Rs 204 per month. The DTH operator also offers the same pack in HD – ‘Swagat Bangla HD’ – at a price of Rs 306 per month for 229 channels.