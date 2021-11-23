Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more

Elon Musk’s (Tesla CEO) company SpaceX is offering jobs in India. SpaceX-owned Starlink is going to launch satellite internet service in the country soon. The company’s Country Head India Sanjay Bhardwaj mentioned the job opening on LinkedIn Also Read - Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

Sanjay Bhargava, the Country Director of the company, wrote in the post that "I am pleased to announce that we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian Subsidiary. Please read the job descriptions carefully and apply from there itself if you see a good fit. Do not send me resumes.

He further added

“The executive assistant position is not a chief of staff position, and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical. Another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India. As and when there are other open positions, they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed.”

There are two positions opening mentioned on the Starlink website

Position 1: Director of Rural Transformation

Position 2: Executive Assistant

For this, the candidate should have a graduation degree. Must have 3 years of experience at the executive level. Apart from this, the knowledge of Microsoft Office applications and project management software tools is essential. Apart from this, it is mandatory to be a citizen of India.

Skillset

Candidate should have complete knowledge of computer. Must have experience in project scope development. Apart from this, the experience of project schedule management should also be there. Communication skills should be strong. The initiative should be taken to solve problems.

You can click here to apply for the job

https://www.spacex.com/careers/index.html

Elon Musk’s company Starlink’s satellite internet will be available in India next year. In India, the process of approval from the regulator is going on. According to the official website of Starlink, its pre-booking has started for $ 99, i.e., around Rs 7,200. This amount is fully refundable.

Availability

You can get information about the availability of the service in your area through Starlink’s website. The service is currently available to a limited number of users in limited regions. The pre-orders are available in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

The tech giant will directly compete with telecom service providers in India like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. Starlink says that the service is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge.

In India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed SpaceX to obtain the necessary licenses before offering any service.