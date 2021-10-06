Starlink internet broadband service release date, pre-booking details, price in India, and more

Elon Musk’s SpaceX can start its Starlink broadband service in India from December next year. With the arrival of this broadband service, Indian users will get high-speed data. The tech giant is working to extend its broadband services in rural areas. Popular speed test app company Ookla has data showing that Starlink satellite broadband speeds are approaching and surpassing wired broadband speed averages in some countries. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink broadband services release timeline in India tipped

Starlink release date

SpaceX’s Satellite Broadband unit aims to launch broadband service in India by December 2022 with two lakh active terminals with government approval. According to Gwynne Shotwell, president of Musk’s company, SpaceX has deployed about 1800 satellites. Once those satellites reach their operational orbit, Starlink Internet services will provide global coverage by September 2021. Also Read - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter India's broadband market with satellite internet services

Starlink price in India, activation kit

During the beta stage, the company will take a deposit of $ 99 (about Rs 7,350) from each user, and users will get data at the speed of 50 to 150 megabytes per second. After activation, the Starlink kit involves Starlink, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod. You can download the Starlink app for iOS and Android to determine your best install location. Also Read - PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava to join Elon Musk's Starlink as India Country Director

Starlink pre-orders

SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service Starlink is available for pre-order in India. Currently, this service is running in the beta-testing phase. You can get information about the availability of the service in your area through Starlink’s website. According to Starlink’s website, the service is currently available to a limited number of users in limited regions. The pre-orders are available in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The website states’ First Come First-Served Basis’.

Starlink’s India Country Director Sanjay Bhargava said in his social media post that he had received more than 5000 pre-orders from India for the broadband service.

The tech giant will directly compete with telecom service providers in India like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. Starlink says that the service is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge. The company will also hold talks with parliamentarians, ministers, and top government officials on the importance of broadband internet connectivity in the changing lives of rural areas.

In India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed SpaceX to obtain the necessary licenses before offering any service. The Department of Telecommunications has no objection to SpaceX launching Starlink satellite internet service in India. But it has to be prepared to comply with the country’s laws before serving it to Indian consumers.