Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to start rolling out its Starlink broadband service in India from December next year. It has received more than 5000 orders for broadband internet in India. The company has planned to provide fast internet data in the Indian market at the lowest price compared to the international market. Starlink has started pre-booking for internet service in India. For this, the company is depositing some amount. The company is planning to partner with an Indian telecom company to provide fast internet service in rural areas of India. Also Read - Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details

Starlink will offer subscription plans in India at subsidized rates. Starlink’s India head Sanjay Bhargava told a news agency that their service was costly and would have been out of reach for customers if the exact price was applied. Also Read - Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

The SpaceX-owned satellite internet provider will offer benefits in India to make their service pricing better. Initially, the company focused on such areas where it is tough to access internet service. The company wants to change internet marketing through both better pricing and better accessibility. Also Read - Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

According to the report, Bhargava said Starlink would provide 100 devices to schools free of cost, out of which 20 will be for Delhi schools, and the remaining 80 will be distributed to rural areas around Delhi. There are also reports that the tech giant may join hands with Jio or Vodafone Idea in India.

The information about the service availability in your area is mentioned on the company’s official website. According to Starlink’s website, the service is currently available in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

Starlink price in India, activation kit

The company is depositing $ 99 (about Rs 7,350) from each user at the speed of 50 to 150 megabytes per second. The Starlink kit involves Starlink, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod.

The tech giant will directly compete with telecom service providers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea. The company has to obtain the necessary licenses before offering any service from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).