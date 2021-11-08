comscore Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Elon Musk’s Starlink could be a threat to Reliance Jio, to offer the cheapest broadband service in India
News

Elon Musk’s Starlink could be a threat to Reliance Jio, to offer the cheapest broadband service in India

Telecom

Starlink will offer subscription plans in India at subsidized rates. Starlink's India head Sanjay Bhargava told a news agency that their service was costly and would have been out of reach for customers if the exact price was applied.

Starlink

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to start rolling out its Starlink broadband service in India from December next year. It has received more than 5000 orders for broadband internet in India. The company has planned to provide fast internet data in the Indian market at the lowest price compared to the international market. Starlink has started pre-booking for internet service in India. For this, the company is depositing some amount. The company is planning to partner with an Indian telecom company to provide fast internet service in rural areas of India. Also Read - Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details

Starlink will offer subscription plans in India at subsidized rates. Starlink’s India head Sanjay Bhargava told a news agency that their service was costly and would have been out of reach for customers if the exact price was applied. Also Read - Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

The SpaceX-owned satellite internet provider will offer benefits in India to make their service pricing better. Initially, the company focused on such areas where it is tough to access internet service. The company wants to change internet marketing through both better pricing and better accessibility. Also Read - Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

starlink, elon musk, starlink company, elon musk company, starlink india, sstarlink internet, starlink internet cost, starlink tracker, starlink review, starlink reddit, starlink news, starlink coverage map

According to the report, Bhargava said Starlink would provide 100 devices to schools free of cost, out of which 20 will be for Delhi schools, and the remaining 80 will be distributed to rural areas around Delhi. There are also reports that the tech giant may join hands with Jio or Vodafone Idea in India.

The information about the service availability in your area is mentioned on the company’s official website. According to Starlink’s website, the service is currently available in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

Starlink price in India, activation kit

The company is depositing $ 99 (about Rs 7,350) from each user at the speed of 50 to 150 megabytes per second. The Starlink kit involves Starlink, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod.

The tech giant will directly compete with telecom service providers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea. The company has to obtain the necessary licenses before offering any service from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India
Telecom
Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India
Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Laptops

Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

Delete Google Chrome immediately on your phone to protect your personal data

News

Delete Google Chrome immediately on your phone to protect your personal data

PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

Gaming

PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

Telecom

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India
Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered

News

Amazon satellite set to launch in late 2022, more than 3,000 satellites to be delivered
Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Telecom

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license
Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

News

Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly
Elon Musk Tesla hits 1 trillion dollar marker for the first time: Check details

News

Elon Musk Tesla hits 1 trillion dollar marker for the first time: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

यह कोड दिलाएगा Pineapple Fizz और MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में दिवाली के बाद आएंगे नए ऑफर, जल्द जुड़ेगा Otho Top-Up इवेंट

Smartphone को सिक्योर रखने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, नहीं होगा कोई नुकसान

50 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Infinix Note 11S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

फ्री फायर लेटेस्ट अपडेट के लिए कितना करना होगा इंतजार? जानिए कब होगा रिलीज

Latest Videos

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000
Photo Gallery
Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000
Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000
Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

Telecom

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India
Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Laptops

Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run
Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

News

Paytm IPO opens today: Check when and how to apply online

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers