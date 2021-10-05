Elon Musk's Starlink to Offer Broadband Services in India; Focus on Rural Areas

Elon Musk-led satellite company Starlink has received more than 5000 orders for broadband internet in India. With the arrival of this broadband service, Indian users will get high-speed data. Starlink Country Director Sanjay Bhargava has said that the number of pre-bookings in India has crossed the 5000 mark. The company is working to extend its broadband services in rural areas. Also Read - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter India's broadband market with satellite internet services

Elon Musk Starlink satellite broadband service

The company will also hold talks with parliamentarians, ministers, and top government officials on the importance of broadband internet connectivity in the changing lives of rural areas. SpaceX’s Satellite Broadband unit aims to launch broadband service in India by December 2022 with two lakh active terminals with government approval. Bhargava said that the company is currently depositing $ 99 or Rs 7350 per user for the beta stage, in which customers are being claimed to give data from 50 to 150 megabytes per second speed. Also Read - PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava to join Elon Musk's Starlink as India Country Director

Starlink has said in its pre-order note that the company’s broadband service is available in many countries. With a more significant number of pre-orders, it will be easier to get government approval. The tech giant further explained that it expects to get a pilot program or PAN India approval in the next few months. Also Read - SpaceX Starlink satellite internet likely to be available in India soon, Elon Musk hints

The tech giant will directly compete with telecom service providers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea in India. Starlink will work with rural areas of India that want to get 100% broadband. Most of these areas will be given ground broadband service, but broadband service will be provided from Satcoms like Starlink in remote areas.

According to Gwynne Shotwell, president of Musk’s company, SpaceX has deployed about 1800 satellites. Once those satellites reach their operational orbit, Starlink Internet services will provide global coverage by September 2021.

In India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed SpaceX to obtain the necessary licenses before offering any service. The Department of Telecommunications has no objection to SpaceX launching Starlink satellite internet service in India. But it has to be prepared to comply with the country’s laws before serving it to Indian consumers. One should seek proper licenses and other authorities.