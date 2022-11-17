Excitel 300mbps Broadband Plan Costs Rs 167 A Month But Conditions Apply

Excitel has launched a new broadband plan offer that gives a maximum speed of 300Mbps to subscribers. Its cost: Rs 167 a month. But it is only available in Mumbai. There is another caveat. While Excitel has claimed this is the most affordable broadband plan in Mumbai, the broadband plan will cost you Rs 167 a month for a limited period. Also Read - Excitel launches three new work from home broadband plans, price starts at Rs 565

The Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan will be available to new users only. That means existing users of the 300Mbps plan will continue to pay the regular cost of the plan. The offer is not valid for existing users of other plans, such as 200Mbps and 400Mbps, either if they switch to the 300Mbps plan. So, if you are planning to get an Excitel broadband connection, this is how it will work. Also Read - Excitel extends its fibre broadband service to 10 more cities, check availability

Ask your Excitel representative to enable the 300Mbps plan or go to the Excitel website and fill out the form for a new connection, specifying that you want the 300Mbps plan. You will pay Rs 500 for three months under the offer, which is about Rs 167 a month before taxes. This is a non-renewable plan, so after the first three months, if you continue with the 300Mbps plan, you pay according to the existing plans in the Mumbai circle. Following are the existing data plans in Mumbai:

Duration 200Mbps 300Mbps 400Mbps 3 Month Rs 592 Rs 667 Rs 833 6 Months Rs 522 Rs 635 Rs 699 9 Months Rs 470 Rs 565 Rs 659 12 Months Rs 424 Rs 530 Rs 599

Vivek Raina, chief executive officer and co-founder of Excitel, said the new plan “is targeted to ensure” the best internet experience for users. “The new On-boarding plan is an effort from Excitel to provide a chance to ensure high speed FTTH service to those users who have been denied this till now due to higher onboarding costs. With every expansion and plan we are moving forward to our larger goal of ensuring high-speed fiber broadband connection in every part of the country,” he added.