Excitel introduces new broadband plan bundled with list of streaming apps

News

Excitel launches 300Mbps broadband plan bundled with several popular streaming apps

News

Excitel has introduced a new Rs 752 plan under which it is offering customers complimentary access to Zee5, Voot, Eros Now and Shemaroo OTT platforms.

excitel

(Image: Excitel)

Excitel has launched a new broadband plan bundled with complimentary access to a number of OTT platforms, including Zee5, Voot, Eros Now and Shemaroo. The new plan is priced at Rs 752 per month, however, this is only available as a quarterly plan, priced at Rs 2,256 per three months. Apart from access to OTT platforms, the plan offers customers access to unlimited data at speeds of 300Mbps. The plan is available to all existing and new customers. Also Read - Zee5 Premium annual subscription gets 50 percent discount: Here's how to avail it

Along with the plans tariff, new users will also have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000 for the dual-band Fiber router+WiFi that will be installed at their home. Also Read - Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4: Here’s how you can avail it

Other Excitel plans offering speeds of 300Mbps

Other than the Rs 752 plan, Excitel offers five other plans with 300Mbps of speeds. For a month users will have to get the Rs 899 plan. The four months plan is priced at Rs 636 per month, which means that the users will have to initially pay Rs 2,544. For six months, the plan drops to Rs 600 per month, amounting to an initial payment of Rs 3,600. The nine month plan costs Rs 533 per month (Rs 4,797 for nine months). Lastly, the yearly plan costs Rs 499 per month, bringing the total prepaid payment amount to Rs 5,988. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

Take note, all of the 300Mbps plans are now bundled with complimentary access to Zee5, Voot, Eros Now and Shemaroo.

Other plans

Apart from the 300Mbps plans, which the company claims is geared towards gamers, it also offers plans with speeds of 200Mbps for downloaders and with speeds of 100Mbps for streamers. All of these plans also come in monthly, quarterly, four months, half-yearly, nine months and yearly tiers.

The 100Mbps plans start at Rs 399 per month for its yearly plan and go up to Rs 699 per month for the monthly plan. For the 200Mbps plans, the prices range from Rs 449 per month for its yearly plan to Rs 799 per month for its monthly plan.

Competitors including ACT Fibernet, Airtel and JioFiber already provide customers access to OTT platforms on select plans. These OTT platforms include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Netflix and more.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2021 2:15 PM IST

