Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599 per month

Excitel 400Mbps plan has been available in Mumbai as a part of the pilot project. The company is now rolling it to all "functional" cities.

Excitel has added a new 400Mbps plan to its high-speed broadband tariff, giving customers even faster internet speeds that are useful for 4K video streaming and gaming. The 400Mbps plan has been available in Mumbai as a part of the pilot project. The company is now rolling it to all “functional” cities. Excitel said it will continue to offer 200Mbps and 300Mbps plans alongside the top tier.

The new 400Mbps plan subscriptions come in four validities. The 3-month plan costs Rs 833 per month, the 6-month plan is Rs 699 per month, the plan valid for nine months costs Rs 659 monthly, and the plan with a maximum duration of 12 months will be available for Rs 599 per month.

If you subscribe for a year, the services will cost you around Rs 7,200. Excitel said these prices do not include taxes, so you must pay extra GST over and above the price of the chosen plan. The 400Mbps plan comes with a free Amazon Prime subscription bundled.

If you are an Excitel customer and want to upgrade to the 400Mbps plan, you can call the customer care number and request the representative to make changes to your plan. Excitel has not said what would happen to your account’s remaining date if you upgrade during a billing cycle.

Excitel said it has extended value-added services (VAS) through the OTT bundle pack, giving users access to streaming platforms without paying their individual subscription fees.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Raina, CEO and co-founder of Excitel, said, “Excitel has always been setting benchmarks for high speeds at affordable prices. We were pioneers to introduce 20mbps when the average speed in the country was 1Mbps. We are now introducing a 400mbps plan, for Indian users and families to fulfill all their needs of – entertainment, education, work, gaming, and all things video – that too uninterrupted and lag free.”

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 6:42 PM IST

