Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will soon be available for Reliance Jio users

The telecom operator is all set to launch a plan, which will offer Reliance Jio users free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 8:34 PM IST
Reliance Jio just recently announced a 4X benefit offer in partnership with a few brands. Now, the telecom operator is all set to launch a plan, which will offer Jio users free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The move seems to be an attempt to attract more customers. The company has teased a bundle offer under which you will get one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan.

Reliance Jio hasn’t revealed any other details as to which prepaid or postpaid plan will include this offer. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year is priced at Rs 399. This means that Jio users will get free access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content that are included in the VIP plan. You will also be able to enjoy exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket and Premier League.

Reliance Jio is soon expected to reveal more details regarding the bundle offer. Currently, Airtel is offering a Rs 401 prepaid plan, which also offers annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also comes with 3GB data, which will be valid for 28 days. This prepaid plan doesn’t include voice calling and SMS benefits. This plan is available in all its telecom circles. It will be interesting to see how will Reliance Jio make the deal more tempting than Airtel Rs 401.

Besides, Reliance Jio has introduced a new 4X benefit offer, which we have already mentioned. This offer gives Jio users discounts on electronics, apparel (both online and offline), and footwear on recharging in the month of June. The telecom operator has partnered with Reliance Digital, Trends, Trends Footwear, and Ajio.

The offer provides 4x benefits in the form of discount coupons that can be redeemed for attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, AJIO, Trends and Trends Footwear. The offer is applicable on all recharge plans of Rs. 249 and above which are done during the month of June.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 8:34 PM IST

