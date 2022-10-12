Google to soon release 5G support in India

Airtel and Jio started rolling out 5G support in select cities in India earlier this month. While Airtel rolled out its Airtel 5G Plus network in Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur, Jio started beta testing its True 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. While most subscribers with 5G-enabled smartphones in these cities are able to use Airtel and Jio’s 5G network, Pixel users are still awaiting an update that will enable 5G on their smartphones. But their wait is likely to end soon as Google has confirmed that it will release 5G support on its Pixel smartphones soon. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 lineup will be getting some of the Pixel 7 features in the forthcoming updates

The company said that its Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will soon get support for 5G in India. Though the company didn't specify a timeline as to when the feature will be available in the country. "Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. The newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India on October 13.

It is worth noting that Google's Pixel smartphones are not the only devices that are awaiting an update that will bring 5G support. Apple's iPhone users are also waiting for the company to release an update that will enable 5G on their devices. Reports earlier this week were hinting towards the company releasing the OTA update enabling 5G on iPhones later this year. Now, Apple has confirmed that it is currently testing 5G support on the supported iPhone models including the iPhone SE 2022, the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series in select cities across the country and that it will roll out 5G support to all supported iPhone models in December 2022.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” an Apple spokesperson told the publication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G in India at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 earlier this month. Shortly after, Jio and Airtel started rolling out 5G connectivity in India. Both the telecom companies are currently offering 5G at 4G tariffs, through Jio users need to recharge their numbers with a minimum plan value of Rs 239 to be able to use 5G. Also, neither Jio nor Airtel users need to upgrade their SIM cards to use 5G on their smartphones.