comscore Google to soon release 5G support in India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Google Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Series Will Soon Get 5g Support In India
News

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series will soon get 5G support in India

Telecom

Google has confirmed that it will soon roll out support for 5G on its Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Highlights

  • Google has said that it will soon roll out 5G support to its devices in India.
  • Google currently has three 5G phones in its portfolio -- Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
  • Google hasn't confirmed a timeline for roll out 5G support on its smartphones.
Google

Image: Google

Airtel and Jio started rolling out 5G support in select cities in India earlier this month. While Airtel rolled out its Airtel 5G Plus network in Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, and Nagpur, Jio started beta testing its True 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. While most subscribers with 5G-enabled smartphones in these cities are able to use Airtel and Jio’s 5G network, Pixel users are still awaiting an update that will enable 5G on their smartphones. But their wait is likely to end soon as Google has confirmed that it will release 5G support on its Pixel smartphones soon. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 lineup will be getting some of the Pixel 7 features in the forthcoming updates

The company said that its Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will soon get support for 5G in India. Though the company didn’t specify a timeline as to when the feature will be available in the country. “Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. The newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India on October 13. Also Read - Google Meet gets automatic meeting transcription, companion mode and more

It is worth noting that Google’s Pixel smartphones are not the only devices that are awaiting an update that will bring 5G support. Apple’s iPhone users are also waiting for the company to release an update that will enable 5G on their devices. Reports earlier this week were hinting towards the company releasing the OTA update enabling 5G on iPhones later this year. Now, Apple has confirmed that it is currently testing 5G support on the supported iPhone models including the iPhone SE 2022, the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series in select cities across the country and that it will roll out 5G support to all supported iPhone models in December 2022. Also Read - Jio-bp to establish EV charging network at M&M dealerships and workshops

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” an Apple spokesperson told the publication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G in India at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 earlier this month. Shortly after, Jio and Airtel started rolling out 5G connectivity in India. Both the telecom companies are currently offering 5G at 4G tariffs, through Jio users need to recharge their numbers with a minimum plan value of Rs 239 to be able to use 5G. Also, neither Jio nor Airtel users need to upgrade their SIM cards to use 5G on their smartphones.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 1:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400
News
Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400
Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities fully revealed

Gaming

Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities fully revealed

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

News

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

Motorola Moto G72 sale on Flipkart today, here is what it will cost you

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G72 sale on Flipkart today, here is what it will cost you

Microsoft Surface event today: How to watch; what to expect

News

Microsoft Surface event today: How to watch; what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google to soon release 5G support in India

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

Motorola Moto G72 sale on Flipkart today, here is what it will cost you

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices