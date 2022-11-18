Government to launch Truecaller-like caller ID service within three weeks

The government’s telecom body, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will launch a caller identity system, much like Truecaller, within the next three weeks. The new system will use KYC verification to ensure the identity of callers is genuine and cannot be manipulated. And while TRAI’s new caller identity service will work like Truecaller, the government wants to pitch it as a rival to the app for which India is the largest market with over 220 million active users. Also Read - Over 60 porn websites banned by Indian government: Here is the full list

“TRAI has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues,” a Hindustan Times report quoted P.D. Vaghela, chairperson of TRAI, as saying. He added that the new caller identity system will also explore new regulation that respects the “scenario of multiple screens, same content.” The chairperson also added that the regulatory and legal framework needs to match the progress of new developments for a smooth adoption of new technologies and the protection of consumer interests. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

Vaghela first informed about the caller identification system in May, saying that it will help identify callers as per their KYC registration for better accuracy and transparency than what some other caller identification apps, which use crowdsourced data, offer. The dig was clearly at Truecaller, which manages a database of callers based on data provided by users. A KYC-compliant repository would minimise fraud and proxy calls. The chairperson also said that the “mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms.” Also Read - TRAI test 5G readiness at New Delhi airport, Kandla port, Bengaluru metro, more: Check details

Although the system seems across as foolproof, it is still possible to get a new mobile connection using someone else’s identity — which could be a hindrance in ensuring transparency under the telecom regulatory body’s upcoming caller identification system.

The unnamed caller identity mechanism will also have a ripple effect, according to the report, as it would cause a clean-up of data on crowdsourcing apps with the help of KYC. Experts also believe that introducing KYC to the caller identification mechanism would help curb spam and fraud calls.