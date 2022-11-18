comscore Government to launch Truecaller-like caller ID service within three weeks
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Government To Launch Truecaller Like Caller Id Service Within Three Weeks
News

Government to launch Truecaller-like caller ID service within three weeks

Telecom

The new caller identity service being developed by TRAI will work like Truecaller and the government wants to pitch it as a rival to the app

caller

The government’s telecom body, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will launch a caller identity system, much like Truecaller, within the next three weeks. The new system will use KYC verification to ensure the identity of callers is genuine and cannot be manipulated. And while TRAI’s new caller identity service will work like Truecaller, the government wants to pitch it as a rival to the app for which India is the largest market with over 220 million active users. Also Read - Over 60 porn websites banned by Indian government: Here is the full list

TRAI has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues,” a Hindustan Times report quoted P.D. Vaghela, chairperson of TRAI, as saying. He added that the new caller identity system will also explore new regulation that respects the “scenario of multiple screens, same content.” The chairperson also added that the regulatory and legal framework needs to match the progress of new developments for a smooth adoption of new technologies and the protection of consumer interests. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

Vaghela first informed about the caller identification system in May, saying that it will help identify callers as per their KYC registration for better accuracy and transparency than what some other caller identification apps, which use crowdsourced data, offer. The dig was clearly at Truecaller, which manages a database of callers based on data provided by users. A KYC-compliant repository would minimise fraud and proxy calls. The chairperson also said that the “mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms.” Also Read - TRAI test 5G readiness at New Delhi airport, Kandla port, Bengaluru metro, more: Check details

Although the system seems across as foolproof, it is still possible to get a new mobile connection using someone else’s identity — which could be a hindrance in ensuring transparency under the telecom regulatory body’s upcoming caller identification system.

The unnamed caller identity mechanism will also have a ripple effect, according to the report, as it would cause a clean-up of data on crowdsourcing apps with the help of KYC. Experts also believe that introducing KYC to the caller identification mechanism would help curb spam and fraud calls.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2022 1:41 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video
News
IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video
Nothing Phone (1) is now cheaper by Rs 6,500

Deals

Nothing Phone (1) is now cheaper by Rs 6,500

Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture

News

Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture

Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

News

Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Qualcomm doubles down on 5G with Jio to connect 100 million Indian homes

Telecom

Qualcomm doubles down on 5G with Jio to connect 100 million Indian homes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Government to launch Truecaller-like caller ID service within three weeks

IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video

Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture

Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak reveals details of company's next flagship earbuds

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details
iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details