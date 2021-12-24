comscore Govt directs telecos to store call, internet usage data for two years
News

Govt directs telecos to store call, internet usage data for two years

Telecom

Previously the limit for storing this information was set to one year.

Telecom

The Indian government has extended the duration for which telecom companies store subscribers’ call and internet usage data. In a circular earlier this week, the Department of Telecom extended the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers to two years. Previously, this limit was set to one year. Also Read - Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

“The licensee shall maintain all commercial records/ call detail record (CDR) / IP detail record (IPDR) with regard to communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reason and may be destroyed thereafter unless directed otherwise by the licensor,” the circular by the Telecom Department said. Also Read - Why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days? Know reason

The government has cited security reasons for extending this limit. “…it is necessary or expedient to do so in public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of the telegraphs,” the Telecom department added in the circular. Also Read - Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

In addition to this, the Telecom department has also asked the telecom service providers in the country to maintain CDR and IPDR for internet telephony services, and log-in and log-out details for all subscribers for services such as internet access, email, internet telephony and IPTV among others for a span of two year. This limit too was set to one year previously.

Does it affect me?

The government’s circular asking telecom companies to store subscribers’ call data and internet usage data for an additional one year doesn’t affect most smartphone users in the country. At least not in a functional way.

Typically this information is used by the government and the security agencies for detecting and thwarting threats. Storing the data for an additional year is probably just an added security measure by the government amid the existing geo-political atmosphere in the world.

Separately, the government is also planning to make changes to the telecom regulations in the country in a bid to reduce excessive regulations and pending cases in the industry. LiveMint reports that among other things, the government is planning to change existing laws to boost growth in the industry.

  Published Date: December 24, 2021 6:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 24, 2021 6:03 PM IST

Best Sellers