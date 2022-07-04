comscore Govt warns e-commerce firms against selling wireless jammers illegally
Govt warns e-commerce companies against selling wireless jammers, boosters illegally

In a release, DoT said that use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is 'generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India'.

Department of Telecom (DoT) has warned all e-commerce platforms operating in India against selling wireless jammers and wireless boosters in the country. Apart from warning e-commerce platforms, the government body has also cautioned general public against using such devices. Also Read - Telangana to get Gen 6 AMOLED display FAB worth Rs 24,000 crore soon

In a release, the department said that use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is ‘generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India’ while stressing on the fact that private sector organisations and individuals are not allowed to procure or use jammers in the country. Also Read - Govt withdraws statement advising people against sharing Aadhaar photocopies

“It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines mentioned above,” DoT wrote in a release. Also Read - Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY’s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

It is worth noting the Department of Telecom, back in January this year, had issued a notice to all e-commerce platforms in the country including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeals, Shopclues, Ebay, Alibaba, Aliexpress, IndiaMart and Rediff, cautioning them against ‘illegally facilitating the sale of wireless jammers’ on their platforms.

“It has come to the notice of the Government authorities that the online e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale of wireless jammers which are capable of disrupting the authorised telecom and other wireless networks,” the notice had said at the time.

“In view of above, all e-commerce portals and offline dealers are hereby advised against sale and purchase of all kinds of wireless devices/equipments without ensuring proper compliance to provisions of ITA, 1885 & IWTA, 1993; failing which legal action under these acts, IT Act, 2000 and any other security guidelines/provisions, shall be initiated,” it had added.

In its latest circular, the department cited its older notice while stressing on the fact that appropriate action will be taken if e-commerce platforms and individuals violate these norms.

What is COAI saying about the matter

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) welcomed DoT’s notice stating that the advisory will help in creating awareness among the individuals.

“We welcome the Department of Telecommunications advisory to combat the challenges posed by the installation of signal repeaters/boosters. Citizens are unaware that buying, selling, installation and possession of Mobile Signal Boosters (MSBs) is an illegal and punishable offence under Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and India Telegraph Act, 1885…This advisory will help spread awareness and make citizens cognisant of the debilitating effects that repeaters have on the overall network,” Director General Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar said in a statement to BGR India.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 4:01 PM IST



