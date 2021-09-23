Airtel Xstream: How to get new connection, plan prices, data benefits, and other details

Airtel Xstream Plan Prices, Data Benefits and More: With the new work from the home norm, people now need more reliable and high-speed wi-fi connections. Broadband plan providers in India including Reliance Jio, BSNL Fiber, Excitel, SITI Cable, Spectra, and MTNL bring lots of broadband plans to woe consumers. To compete with these companies, Airtel Broadband service Airtel Xstream Fiber has also introduced many great plans for users at low prices. The price of these plans starts from Rs 499 in which customers will get ‘unlimited’ high-speed internet access. Also Read - Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

The telecom company launched Xstream Android 4K TV Box with all its Xstream Fiber plans along with access to complimentary OTT apps last year. If you are looking for the best Airtel Xstream broadband plans for your home or small office under Rs 1000, then these plans will best suit you. Airtel Xstream Fiber's Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 999 plans come with high-speed internet and calling and important apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel Xtreme recharge plans and prices

Airtel has introduced five different monthly plans under the Xstream Fiber broadband service. This plan starts from Rs 499, which is the cheapest plan in this series with 40Mbps speed. Apart from this, the company has introduced a monthly plan of Rs 799, which offers 100Mbps speed. At the same time, 200Mbps speed is available in Rs 999 plan, 300Mbp speed is available in the Rs 1,499 plan and 1Gbps speed is available in the Rs 3,999 plan.

The new Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan will also provide unlimited voice calling along with unlimited data, but this facility will be available only to users who are using landline phones with their connection. The plan also includes Airtel Xstream access to over 1000 movies, shows, and series from OTT apps and studios. Apart from this, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and Zee5 service will be available with Airtel broadband plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 3,999.

How to Buy New Airtel Xstream Connection

Step 1: Visit the Airtel Broadband webpage

Step 2: Select best internet plan

Step 3: Fill the form and submit it

Step 4: You will get a new broadband connection installed at your preferred address.

Step 5: Within 48 hours new plan will be activated