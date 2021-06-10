How to recharge your Jio number using WhatsApp in 5 simple steps

Jio has introduced a host of new features for its users who are on WhatsApp. Reliance Jio has partnered with Facebook-owned WhatsApp to introduce an easy way for users to recharge their mobile number via the messaging platform. This initiative makes all the more sense at this tough time when it’s better not to step out of homes. So now, Jio mobility users will be able to recharge their mobile number just by heading over to WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp now allows for voice calls on JioPhone and more KaiOS feature phones

To recall, these Jio-WhatsApp initiative comes after the Facebook invested in Jio last year. Facebook holds a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio currently. It al began last year when Jio integrated JioMart, its e-commerce platform, for consumer to shop anything and everything at the ease of their homes. By introducing such Jio services to WhatsApp, Reliance Jio possibly aims to extend to more and more consumer base and also help existence users to enjoy the service without any hassle.

Let's now take a look at how to recharge your Jio number using WhatsApp in just five simple steps..

How to recharge Jio number via WhatsApp

Step 1: Save the phone number for the recharge first on your mobile device. The number is: 7000770007.

Step 2: Now head over to WhatsApp and find the stored contact..

Step 3: Once you are able to find the contact on WhatsApp, type Hi and the chatbot will provide you with all the services it offers.

Step 4: Choose the required option, the one that states to recharge phone number.

Step 5: Make the payment via Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, debit card, credit card and more and you are done with the task.

For now, the WhatsApp service is available only in English and Hindi, Jio says more languages will ne added in the days to come to make the process seamless for everyone in the country.