If you received a service discontinuation SMS from Airtel, don't panic it was just a bug

Multiple Bharti Airtel subscribers are reporting to have received a message from the company informing them that their services have been discontinued and in order to continue using the services, they need to recharge their mobile numbers. If you are one to have received the message, do not worry as it is simply a technical glitch.

Multiple Airtel prepaid took to Twitter to report a message from the company which reads, "Your ongoing services have been discontinued. To continue, click airtel.in prepaid/prepaid-recharge or dial 121." Airtel in response has stated, "Due to a technical error at our end you may have received a wrong SMS regarding deactivation of services. Please ignore the same. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

If your prepaid pack validity is over, we recommend that you recharge your number immediately to avoid discontinuation of services. However, if you have received the message even when you have validity left, you should ignore it.

Airtel discontinues its cheapest plan

In other news, Airtel recently discontinued its affordable Rs 49 prepaid plan. Now the most affordable plan is priced at Rs 79, which offers 28 days of validity along with 200MB of data and Rs 64 worth of talk time. The Rs 79 plan does not include any SMS benefits. This means that you will have to recharge a minimum of Rs 74 to keep your Airtel mobile number active.