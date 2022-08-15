Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

India is celebrating 75 years of independence today. It is also an important day for future announcements for the country. 5G rollout is one of them. Ever since the 5G spectrum auction concluded earlier this month, people have been anticipating the rollout of 5G services. The leading telecom companies have already hinted that their 5G services will be available soon. But will 5G launch in India today? Also Read - Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Before we talk about when 5G will launch in India, here is a little about what you can expect regarding services on your devices. 5G is dramatically faster and more efficient than 4G, which means the way you use the internet right now will change. Not only do you get blazing fast speeds on a 5G network, but you also have better coverage. For high speeds, the high band of the 5G spectrum comes into play. Nearly all telecom companies have acquired some airwaves in the 26GHz spectrum for that. On the other hand, for coverage, low- and mid-bands are ideal. While Airtel and Vi have acquired plenty of airwaves in the mid-band, Reliance Jio is the only one that purchased the 700MHz low-band airwaves.

These are assumptions based on the characteristics of the airwaves and claims from the telecom companies. The real-world performance is likely to vary, especially at speeds. The telecom companies have not mentioned any speed estimates yet, but their trials earlier this year resulted in download speeds of over 1Gbps.

So, when will the 5G rollout happen in India?

Earlier this month, Airtel said it will begin rolling out commercial 5G services in India in August. The company did not specify a date, but speculation was Airtel would announce it on August 15. Airtel is likely to start 5G services in some areas, especially the ones where its trials have been going. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has not announced anything about deploying its 5G services. Rumours are rife that an announcement may come on August 15, but, at the same time, it makes more sense if Jio announces 5G rollout dates at its annual general meeting, scheduled for later this month.

So, while there is no clarity yet on the first 5G rollout date, we will likely see companies rolling out 5G as early as this month.