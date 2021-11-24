comscore India will get 6G technology by 2023 or 2024, 50 times faster internet: Check trials, more details
Forget 5G, India is set to get 6G technology by 2023, Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav says

Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that the target is to launch 6G technology in the country by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Image Credit: Samsung

5G smartphones are being launched one after the other in the Indian smartphone market. November 26 was set by the Government of India for 5G Trails, but the telcos have not been able to complete the successful testing of 5G networks fully. According to a recent report, India is moving fast towards becoming self-reliant for 6G technology. Also Read - 5G auctions delayed by 6 months: Here’s what it means for India

Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that the target is to launch 6G technology in the country by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Work is going on fast towards developing 6G technology. We will prepare it in our own country. Also Read - HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs

“6G development has already started. That will be seen somewhere in the time frame 2024 or 2023-end. That is the direction in which we are going. We will have designed in India telecom software for running the networks, manufactured in India telecom equipment, served in India telecom networks which can go global,” he said. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

The minister has expressed hope that 6G technology will be launched in India in the last month of 2023 or early 2024. He said that scientists and engineers have already been allowed by the government regarding 6G technology. He then added that after starting this technology in India, we would distribute it worldwide. The way the pace of development of the Internet world has changed regarding 4G, 5G, it is clear that with the advent of 6G, there will be a significant change in the Internet world.

K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecom from C-DoT, has earlier said that the technical possibilities related to 6G should be considered so that along with the launch of 6G in the worldwide market, it will be rolled out in India as well.

Several telecom giants are currently working on the 6G network, including Samsung, LG, Huawei. As per reports, you will get 50 times faster internet service in a 6G network than a 5G network. It is estimated that the 6G network can also be rolled out globally by 2028-2030.

Recently telecommunication companies Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, Airtel requested DOT to extend 5G trials in India. The request for the extension came after the permit given to the telcos that ended on November 26.

“A reference has been made to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) for 5G spectrum auctions. They have already started the consultation process. The process should end somewhere in the February-March time frame in the coming year. Then the auction process will be in Q2 of the calendar year 2022,” said Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

  Published Date: November 24, 2021 3:09 PM IST

