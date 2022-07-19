comscore India slips ranks on mobile speed, gains on fixed broadband speed
India slips three ranks on mobile speed in June, gains on fixed broadband speed: Ookla report

India stood at 118th spot after registering a median mobile download speed of 14Mbps and a median mobile upload speed of 3.63Mbps.

Image: Pixabay

India’s global rankings fell by three spots in terms of median mobile internet speeds are concerned. According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index, India stood at 118th spot after registering a median mobile download speed of 14Mbps and a median mobile upload speed of 3.63Mbps. The country stood at a similar spot in April this year with a median mobile download speed of 14.19 Mbps and median mobile upload speed of 3.70Mbps marking a dip in the country’s overall mobile internet speed. India’s latency, on the other hand, remained at 36ms for the month of June this year. Also Read - India’s mobile download speed continues to rise in April 2022: Ookla speed test

Interestingly, while India’s ranking in terms of media mobile download and upload speed has remained the same since June 2021, the speed has improved significantly. India registered a median mobile download speed of 12.54Mbps and median mobile upload speed of 3.44Mbps in June 2021. Mobile latency in India too increased from 37ms in June 2021 to 36ms in June 2022. Also Read - Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers’ protest

Coming to fixed broadband speed, India jumped three spots to a ranking of 72 with a median fixed broadband download speed of 48.11Mbps and a median fixed broadband upload speed of 47.33Mbps in June 2022. Interestingly, while India’s ranking decreased, its statistics improved compared to June 2021. In June 2021, India registered a median fixed broadband download speed of 40.59Mbps and a median fixed broadband upload speed of 38.28Mbps. However, the country’s latency for the median fixed broadband remained the same at 7ms. Also Read - Fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in India improved in June too, reveals Ookla

As far as mean rankings are concerned, India climbed a spot up to 124th spot in terms of mobile internet speeds registering a mobile download speed of 20.11Mbps, mobile upload speed of 5.56Mbps and a latency of 48ms. The country moved a rank down to 80th spot in terms of fixed broadband speed registering a fixed broadband download speed of 71.79Mbps, a fixed broadband upload speed of 70.33Mbps and a latency of 16ms.

Global rankings

As far as global rankings are concerned, Norway, UAE, Bulgaria, South Korea and Qatar bagged the top spots in terms of median mobile internet speed ranking. On the other hand, Chile, Singapore, China, Thailand and Hong Kong bagged the top spots in terms of median fixed broadband speed ranking.

On the other hand, UAE, Bulgaria, South Korea, Quatar and Norway bagged the top spots in terms of mean mobile internet speed ranking. On the other hand, Chile, Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland and China bagged the top spots in terms of mean fixed broadband speed ranking.

  Published Date: July 19, 2022 5:41 PM IST

