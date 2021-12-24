India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat’s Ajol village

India began its first 5G trials for a rural broadband network on Thursday. The test was conducted in Gujarat’s Ajol village with the base transceiver station (BTS) being installed at a distance of 17 Km away at Gandhinagar’s Unava town. Also Read - Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

According to a report by ET Telecom, a team consisting of officials from the Department of Telecommunications and two private mobile service providers reached the village to measure the speeds demonstrated by the rural broadband network. The team consisted of DDGs Rosham Lal Meena, Ajatshatru Somani, and directors Vikas Dadhick and Sumit Mishra. They were accompanied by technical teams from Nokia and Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL). Also Read - Why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days? Know reason

During the 5G trials, the officials recorded a peak download speed of 105.47Mbps and peak upload speed of 58.77Mbps. The details of the trials were also shared by PIB_India Ministry of Communications. “Peak data download speed of over 105 Mbps was observed at Ajol village which is 17.1 KM away from the Unava town with 5G BTS. It is the first of its kind 5G innovative solution to be tested in India for rural broadband coverage,” shared in the tweet. Also Read - Vi removes these two prepaid plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefit

A team of senior officials of @DoT_India , Gujarat LSA along with the technical team of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and Nokia, visited yesterday the #5G testing sites in the rural area of Gandhinagar. @AshwiniVaishnaw @devusinh @PIBAhmedabad (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QsGDFKhbAd — PIB_INDIA Ministry of Communications (@pib_comm) December 23, 2021

As far as the technologies being tested are concerned, the report says that 5G immersive gaming artificial intelligence (AI)-based 360 degrees cameras with realtime video streams, VR connected classrooms, 360 degrees virtual reality (VR) content playback, VR connected classrooms are being tested at the trial site.

5G trials in India

It is worth noting that 5G trials are going on all across the country. A team of officials from the Department of Telecom recorded 5G speed near the Mahatma Mandi 5G site in Gandhinagar to be around 1.5Gbps. Besides this, all the major telecom companies in India – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have begun testing 5G networks in India.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani had said that Reliance Jio had achieved 1Gbps speed during trials in Mumbai. Similarly, Airtel, while conducting 5G trials in Mumbai’s Lower Parel Area, achieved peak download speed of 1.2Gbps earlier. In a separate 5G trial conducted in Delhi’s Cyber Hub area, the company managed to exceed a download speed of over 1Gbps.