PM Modi reveals timeline for roll out 6G connectivity in India

News

India to get 6G connectivity by the end of this decade, says PM Modi

Telecom

At the event PM Modi also said that young people should work towards new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in farming and health sector.

PM-Modi

Telecom companies including Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are gearing to launch 5G connectivity in India soon. Ahead of the rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a timeline as to when 6G connectivity will arrive in the country. While addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022, the Prime Minister said that India will get 6G connectivity by the end of this decade. Also Read - Airtel likely to offer 5G connectivity in India via higher priced 5G plans: Report

“Today, the work of laying optical fiber in every village of the country is going on at a fast pace. You have also seen that now 5G is being launched in India. By the end of this decade, we are preparing to launch 6G. The government is also encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment,” he said while addressing the hackathon. Also Read - Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asks Jio, Airtel, Vi to gear up for 5G rollout in India

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that PM Modi has talked about 6G connectivity in India in the recent time. While addressing the progrmme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) PM Modi had tipped a similar timeline for roll out of 6G connectivity in India.

“By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it,” he had said at the time.

Apart from 6G connectivity, PM Modi also talked about drone technology at the event. “Drone technology, tele-consultation, digital institutions, virtual solutions, all these have a lot of potential for you from service to manufacturing. Young people like you can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in farming and health sector. There is also a lot of potential in how we can make our irrigation equipment, irrigation network smart,” he said at the event.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 9:40 AM IST
