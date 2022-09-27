India to get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years: Devusinh Chauhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to officially flag off 5G services in India on October 1, 2022, at the India Mobile Congress 2022. Ahead of the launch, Minister of State for Communication (Mos) Devusinh Chauhan has said that India will get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years. Also Read - Jio's 5G phone to cost under Rs 12,000: Report

The MoS made these comments while holding bilateral talks with the Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova on the sideline of Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Bucharest, Romania.

At the event, Chauhan also said that India has indigenously developed 4G stack and is on the cusp of development of indigenous 5G stack. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has taken several steps to be self-reliant in advanced telecom technology including development of chipsets. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, India has emerged 2nd largest handset manufacturer in the world," the MoS said.

In addition to these, MoS Chauhan also talked about advanced and upcoming technologies such as 6th generation telecom network, Internet of Things and cyber security among other things.

During the bilateral talks, the Minister of State for Communication said that the government of India has formed a Technology Innovation Group for design and development of 6G technology by 2030. He said that there are many areas where Russia and India can collaborate which include development of 5G use cases, design 6G technology, IoT, M2M (machine to machine), cyber security and developing reliable last mile solution.

The Russian Deputy Minister showed interest in deepening the collaboration with India in the field of advanced telecom technology, security, and developing 5G use cases.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that India has talked about the 6G telecom technology. PM Modi while addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 in August this year said that India will get 6G connectivity by the end of this decade. “You have also seen that now 5G is being launched in India. By the end of this decade, we are preparing to launch 6G,” he had during the event.