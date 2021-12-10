comscore 5G testbed in India to roll out in January 2022 to enhance telecom technology
India to roll out 5G testbed in January 2022, says DOT official

Providing testbeds with full access for research teams to work on new concepts or ideas that have the potential for standardization in India and to understand the security aspects are some of the main elements of setting the 5G testbeds.

India’s ongoing project to set up indigenous 5G testbeds ahead in 5G deployment is expected to be ready by January next year. On Thursday, a top Department of Telecom official said that the Indian government plans to roll out a 5G testbed in early January so that small businesses and industry players can test their solutions on a working platform. Also Read - Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

Indigenous 5G testbed (an open 5G testbed) launched four years ago at the cost of Rs 224.01 crore in March 2018 has enabled Indian academia and industry to validate their products, prototypes, and algorithms and demonstrate various services. The testbed is expected to enhance national capability in telecom technology, develop indigenous Intellectual Property (IP) and encourage Indian telecom manufacturers. Also Read - Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

With the launch of 5G testbeds, India will join the US, UK, EU, Sweden, Finland, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)- Madras IIT-Delhi, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, IISc-Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), and Center of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWITT) It is one of eight institutions collaborating on this project. Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India


According to an IANS report, providing testbeds with full access for research teams to work on new concepts or ideas that have the potential for standardization in India and to understand the security aspects are some of the main elements of setting the 5G testbeds. In addition, the project aims to implement and demonstrate IoT (Internet of Things) based systems and services in the country, using 5G networks and demonstrating applications or use cases of importance in the Indian society.

Keeping India’s specific requirements and taking the lead in 5G deployment, DoT has approved the financial grant for a multi-institution collaborative project to set up Indigenous 5G testbeds.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 11:14 AM IST

Best Sellers