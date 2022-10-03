comscore India to lead the world in 6G: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
News

India will take a global lead in 6G, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

"As PM Modi's desire to take a global lead in 6G, India will take a lead in 6G," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw has said.

Highlights

  • Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw has said that India will take a global lead in developing 6G.
  • Telecom Minister also said that BSNL will launch 5G services in August 2023.
  • These comments were made on the sidelines of IMC 2022.
6G

Image: Pixabay

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India will take a global lead in developing 6G telecom technology. “As PM Modi’s desire to take a global lead in 6G, India will take a lead in 6G,” the minister said. His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G network in India. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India today at India Mobile Congress 2022: What to expect from Jio, Airtel, Vi

While speaking with the media, the telecom minister also emphasised on the fact that the most important study groups for the development of 5G and 6G mobile technologies under the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) were being chaired by Indian delegates, The Economic Times reported.

Separately, the Union Minister also said that the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will roll out its 5G services in India in August 2023. Vaishnaw also said BSNL will provide its 5G services starting August 15, 2023. The minister also talked about BSNL’s tariff plans for 5G services. He said that BSNL’s 5G tariff will be affordable, without mentioning if it will be comparable to the company’s 4G tariff plans.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the Indian government has talked about the development of 6G technology in India. “By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it,” PM Modi had said while addressing a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Then in August this year, the Prime Minister had said that India will get 6G communication technology by the end of this this decade. “You have also seen that now 5G is being launched in India. By the end of this decade, we are preparing to launch 6G,” PM Modi said while addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022.

For the unversed, 6G is the successor to the 5G technology. It will offer greater efficiency and extended networking capabilities and improved user experience. It will also expand the reach of various technologies such as AI and ML among other things.

  Published Date: October 3, 2022 10:18 AM IST
