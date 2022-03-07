comscore Spacecom Policy 2020 to get govt approval by April
Indian govt to approve Spacecom Policy 2020 by April: Report

Indian Spacecom Policy 2020 will provide a framework for companies operating in the spacecom domain to launch space broadband services in India via the low-earth orbit (LEO) and medium-earth orbit (MEO).

Image: Pixabay

The Indian government is likely to approve the much awaited Indian Spacecom Policy 2020 by April this year. Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) Lt Gen Anil Bhatt in an interview told ET Telecom that the draft of the Indian spacecom policy is expected to be submitted to the Space Commission shortly following which the Union Cabinet is expected to submit its approval by late March or early April. Also Read - Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

He also said that the draft Spacecom Policy is expected to outline the the permissions, authorisation and licences that the companies will require from the Department of Space, Department of Telecommunications and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in a bid to operate satellite internet services in India. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Speaking on the government’s decision to bar Elon Musk’s Starlink from accepting pre-orders in India unless the company gets all the necessary approvals, Bhatt said, “We don’t think the Starlink issue will impact FDI inflow” in the country. He said that the government is treating all companies, domestic and international, equally. The list includes Bharti Airtel backed OneWeb, Jio, SES, Telsat, Starlink and more. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

ISpA is banking on the Indian government to provide subsidies to help the nascent spacecom industry boom. It is also banking on the DoT to help with the allocation of spectrum for deploying broadband services in India.

What is India’s Spacecom Policy 2020?

India’s spacecom policy 2020 aims to formulate norms, guidelines and procedures including approval-mechanism to provide secure communication in India. With this policy the government “aims at meeting the growing demands of space based communication requirements of the nation and advancements in the relevant technologies for self-sustenance in areas of commercial, secured and societal.”

This policy will essentially provide a framework for companies operating in the spacecom domain to launch space broadband services in India via the low-earth orbit (LEO) and medium-earth orbit (MEO). Contrary to that, satcom services in India are using geostationary satellite (GEO) at the moment.

In effect, the Spacecom Policy 2020 will pave the way for the deployment of more effective and more widespread broadband services in India.

Now, the Indian government is planning to auction 28GHz spectrum for 5G spectrum in India. However, this news has been met with apprehensions by the industry body and the telecom operators owing to the arrangement being complex and costly despite being more efficient. While Jio has urged telecom bodies in the country to back the sale of 28GHz spectrum in the auction, ISpA and other telecom operators resisted the call.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 5:09 PM IST

