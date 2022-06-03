Govt expected to roll out indeginious 5G tech in India by August

The Indian government is expected to rollout indigenously developed 5G technology in the country by August this year. These remarks were made by the Minister of State for Telecommunications Devusinh Chauhan while speaking at the World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022, which was organised by the International Telecom Union in Geneva earlier this week. Also Read - Vivo, ZTE under govt scanner for financial irregularities: Report

At the summit, the minister also shared that the Indian government is planning to launch a research and development fund to foster research around 5G technology in the country. "India has developed an indigenous 4G stack wherein 4G Core and Radio Access Networks (are) designed and tested in India. It helps the operators to choose any vendor, reduces the cost and enables easier expansions. Indigenous 5G stack is also expected to be rolled out by August 2022," Chauhan said in Geneva, as reported by PTI.

In addition to 5G technology, Chauhan also talked about the state of connectivity in India. Speaking at the summit in Geneva, the minister said India believes in the principle of Antyodaya, which means development of people at the bottom of the pyramid, the marginalised people, living in far flung areas and cut off from the main stream.

“For development of reliable ICT infrastructure, six hundred thousand villages are being connected through optical fibre cables. Through use of satellite communication services and submarine cable networks, small and remote islands and other inaccessible areas are being connected,” he added.

It is worth noting that Chauhan’s statement comes as India is increasingly focusing on the development of 5G technologies in the country. The Department of Telecom is expected to conduct auction for 5G spectrum in India sometime this month — a move that is not expected to get delayed further according to Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. Following the spectrum auction, major telecom operators in the country — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — are expected to start deploying their 5G network in the country.

The remarks also come just days after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 5G test bed in India on the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.