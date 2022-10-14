comscore We can be proud of India’s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Indias 5g Technology Is Indigenous Can Provide To Other Countries Says Fm Nirmala Sitharaman
News

India’s 5G technology is indigenous, can provide to other countries, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Telecom

While interacting with the students during her visit, the Finance Minister also said that India is ready to share its indigenously developed 5G technology to other countries who want it.

Highlights

  • PM Modi recently launched 5G network in India.
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's 5G technology is indigenously developed.
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman also said that India is ready to share its 5G technology with other countries.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Image: NSitharamanOffice / Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched 5G connectivity in India earlier this month. Shortly after, telecom giants in India, that is, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, started rolling out their own 5G services in India. Just days after the official 5G roll out in India began, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s 5G technology is indigenously developed and that India is ready to share this technology to with other countries. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

While interacting with the students at John Hopkins University event in Washington, US, the FM said that the 5G connectivity launched in India is completely indigenous and standalone. She also said that while some critical parts of the technology might be coming from Korea “but certainly not from somebody else”, referencing to China. Also Read - 5G scam alert: Mumbai Police warns smartphone users against scammers pretending to help in upgrading from 4G to 5G

“The 5G which we have launched in our country is completely indigenous, standalone. There could be some critical parts coming from countries like Korea, but certainly not from somebody else…,” the FM said. Also Read - Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services in India: What this means for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

While interacting with the students during her visit, the Finance Minister also said that India is ready to share its indigenously developed 5G technology to other countries who want it.

Talking about the 5G roll out in India, the FM said that the private companies that are deploying 5G technology in India have said that the technology will arrive in most parts of the country by the end of 2022. She also said that this is an achievement that we can be proud of. “On 5G we can be immensely proud of India’s achievement,” she said.

Speaking on the topic “Technology, Finance and Governance: The Multiplier Effect” at the John Hopkins University, the FM also talked about the achievements of India’s digital payments interface — UPI. She said that digital payment interfaces like UPI are now being accepted in several countries. “These (UPI interfaces) are public goods and are affordable,” Sitharaman said.

It is worth noting that her statement comes shortly after NPCI International partnered with Worldline to bring UPI payments to some parts of Europe including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg and Switzerland. In addition to Europe, UPI is also available in UAE, UK, Nepal and Bhutan.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 4:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh
News
Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh
New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Mobiles

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Redmi A1 Plus with a MediaTek chipset debuts in India at Rs 7,999

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus with a MediaTek chipset debuts in India at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

Apps

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched at Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Watch video for Details

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Instagram update: Top 5 super useful Instagram features you didn't know existed

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More