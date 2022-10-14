We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched 5G connectivity in India earlier this month. Shortly after, telecom giants in India, that is, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, started rolling out their own 5G services in India. Just days after the official 5G roll out in India began, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s 5G technology is indigenously developed and that India is ready to share this technology to with other countries. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

While interacting with the students at John Hopkins University event in Washington, US, the FM said that the 5G connectivity launched in India is completely indigenous and standalone. She also said that while some critical parts of the technology might be coming from Korea "but certainly not from somebody else", referencing to China.

"The 5G which we have launched in our country is completely indigenous, standalone. There could be some critical parts coming from countries like Korea, but certainly not from somebody else…," the FM said.

While interacting with the students during her visit, the Finance Minister also said that India is ready to share its indigenously developed 5G technology to other countries who want it.

Talking about the 5G roll out in India, the FM said that the private companies that are deploying 5G technology in India have said that the technology will arrive in most parts of the country by the end of 2022. She also said that this is an achievement that we can be proud of. “On 5G we can be immensely proud of India’s achievement,” she said.

Speaking on the topic “Technology, Finance and Governance: The Multiplier Effect” at the John Hopkins University, the FM also talked about the achievements of India’s digital payments interface — UPI. She said that digital payment interfaces like UPI are now being accepted in several countries. “These (UPI interfaces) are public goods and are affordable,” Sitharaman said.

It is worth noting that her statement comes shortly after NPCI International partnered with Worldline to bring UPI payments to some parts of Europe including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg and Switzerland. In addition to Europe, UPI is also available in UAE, UK, Nepal and Bhutan.