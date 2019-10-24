India's mean fixed broadband download speeds rises 16.5 percent: Ookla

India has seen a growth of 16.5 percent in mean fixed broadband download speeds during the second quarter (Q2) and third quarter (Q3) of 2019. The fixed broadband download speeds topped 34.07 Mbps in September while country-wide Internet speeds were expected to increase, US-based broadband speed tester Ookla said on Wednesday. “With Reliance Jio’s rollout of its new GigaFiber service in India in early September, we will likely continue to see countrywide speeds increase,” the company said in a statement.

According to Ookla‘s report, which examined the recent trends in Indian telecom market during the last two quarters, India is the leader in mean fixed broadband download speed amongst other neighboring countries. Bangladesh has mean download speed of 24.02 Mbps during the same period. Pakistan, on the other hand, had flat speeds between 8.54 and 9.14 Mbps. Availability of 4G continues to improve in India as the country’s mobile providers are trying to provide consistent coverage across the country. This availability is the percentage of an operator’s known locations where a device has access to LTE service (including roaming).

India’s 4G Availability was relatively high at 87.9 percent across providers during Q2-Q3 2019, which means that Speedtest users had access to LTE service at 87.9 percent of surveyed locations. The 4G availability was 58.9 percent in Pakistan and 58.7 percent in Bangladesh during the same period. Ookla looked at fixed and mobile download speeds in the 15 largest cities in India during 2019, Q2-Q3. It found out that Chennai had the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband (51.07 Mbps). It was followed by Bengaluru (42.50 Mbps) and Hyderabad (41.68 Mbps).

The slowest download speeds on our list were measured in Nagpur (20.10 Mbps). It was followed by Pune (22.78 Mbps) and Kanpur (23.20 Mbps). The government has been looking at ways to expand penetration of home broadband service in the country. With the commercial availability of Reliance JioFiber home broadband service, the mean download speed is only expected to increase further. With 4G connectivity and availability reaching a new high, telecom operators are looking for ways to expand broadband availability.

(Written with IANS inputs)