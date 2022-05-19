comscore India’s mobile download speed rises, fixed broadband speed lags in April
India's mobile download speed continues to rise in April 2022: Ookla speed test

India climbed two ranks globally in terms of mobile internet speed. However, the fixed broadband speed in the country decreased leading to India losing four ranks.

Image: Pixabay

India climbed two ranks in the global ranking for median mobile Internet speeds in April 2022. According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index, India stood at 118th spot after climbing two spots to register median mobile download speed of 14.19 Mbps. The country stood at 120th spot in global ranking last month register median mobile download speed of 13.67 Mbps. These numbers are significantly higher than the median mobile download speed of 8.35Mbps and a ranking of 126 wherein the country stood in April 2021. Also Read - Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways at 50Km per day in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

India’s median mobile upload speed also improved in April 2022 compared to March 2022. India registered a median mobile upload speed of 3.70Mbps in April 2022, which is marginally better than the speed of 3.61Mbps that the Ookla Speedtest Global Index registered in March this year. On the other hand, India ranked 126 with a median mobile upload speed of 2.94Mbps in April 2021. Also Read - Top SUVs to launch in the Indian market

Overall mobile latency also improved in April 2022 compared to the same time last year. In April 2022, India’s median mobile latency stood at 36ms as against the median mobile latency of 38ms in April 2021. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent: Check top 10 brands

India’s fixed broadband speed

While India’s mobile internet speed ranking improved in April this, it plummeted by four spots for fixed broadband during the same time. India stood at the 76th spot in April 2022 as compared to the rank of 72 in March this year. India’s median fixed broadband download speed stood at 48.09Mbps in April 2022 compared to 48.15Mbps in March 2022. On the other hand, the country registered a median fixed broadband download speed of 38.38Mbps during the same time last year, that is, April 2021.

Coming to upload speed, India registered a median fixed broadband upload speed of 47.09Mbps in April 2022 compared to 45.56Mbps in March 2022. Comparatively, India registered a median fixed broadband upload speed of 35.87Mbps in April 2021.

As far as latency is concerned, India’s broadband latency improved from 7ms in March 2022 to 6ms in April 2022.

Global rankings

Globally, UAE, Qatar, Norway, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia were the top countries with the median mobile internet speed reaching up to 134.34Mbps. On the other hand, Singapore, Chile, Thailand, Hong Kong and Denmark were the countries with highest median broadband speed in April 2022 registering speed up to 207.61Mbps.

  Published Date: May 19, 2022 1:26 PM IST

