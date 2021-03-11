Vodafone-Idea (now Vi) has launched six new prepaid and postpaid recharge plans to offer seamless Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 experience in the coming season set to begin on April 9. The telecom operator has announced four new prepaid plans starting at Rs 401 which goes up to Rs 801. The key highlight of these recharge plans is the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offering. Also Read - Vi offering health insurance with Rs 51, Rs 301 prepaid plans: Check benefits

Vi has announced a strategic partnership with the Disney+ Hotstar to launch these new recharge packs with one-year of free VIP membership. Vodafone-Idea confirmed that streaming under this plan is limited to HD resolution at 720p and not full HD+ as it works on the premium plan. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

The operator clarified that the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership offers access to Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before the release. It has also announced to provide access to new Indian movies and Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies as well as Kids content. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Notably, the streaming platform has revealed that under this scheme it will not offer ad-free experience, nor will it provide access to the Disney+ originals or the HBO content.

Notably, both new and existing customers will be able to avail the offer with these recharge plans starting march 10. Check out the new Vi prepaid plans here.

Rs 401 prepaid plan

The new Vodafone-Idea Rs 401 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 100GB of 4G data and 16GB additional data for validity of 28days. The daily consumption limit is capped at 3GB.

Rs 601 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 601 prepaid plan, Vi offers a total of 200GB 4GB data with daily consumption limit capped at 3GB. Additionally, the plan offers 32GB data. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Rs 501 prepaid plan

The Rs 501 prepaid plan offers 75GB of 4GB data and no limit on data consumption but there’s no unlimited free calls here. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Rs 801 prepaid plan

The Rs 801 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity and offers 300GB 4G data with an additional 48GB data. The daily consumption limit is capped at 3GB.

New Vi postpaid plans

The free Disney Hotstar+ VIP subscription has been extended to postpaid plans including the Rs 499 Entertainment+ plan, Entertainment + Rs 699 plan and the REDX plan. Notably, two Entertainment+ plans also offer membership to Amazon Prime Video. The REDX offers Netflix access.