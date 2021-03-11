comscore IPL 2021 effect: Vodafone-Idea (Vi) offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with four new prepaid plans
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • IPL 2021 effect: Vi launches six new recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
News

IPL 2021 effect: Vi launches six new recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea launched six new prepaid and postpaid recharge plans to offer seamless Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 experience. Check details.

Vi-Vodafone-Idea-plans-2021

Vodafone-Idea (now Vi) has launched six new prepaid and postpaid recharge plans to offer seamless Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 experience in the coming season set to begin on April 9. The telecom operator has announced four new prepaid plans starting at Rs 401 which goes up to Rs 801. The key highlight of these recharge plans is the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offering. Also Read - Vi offering health insurance with Rs 51, Rs 301 prepaid plans: Check benefits

Vi has announced a strategic partnership with the Disney+ Hotstar to launch these new recharge packs with one-year of free VIP membership. Vodafone-Idea confirmed that streaming under this plan is limited to HD resolution at 720p and not full HD+ as it works on the premium plan. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

The operator clarified that the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership offers access to Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before the release. It has also announced to provide access to new Indian movies and Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies as well as Kids content. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Notably, the streaming platform has revealed that under this scheme it will not offer ad-free experience, nor will it provide access to the Disney+ originals or the HBO content.

Vi (vodafone-idea) daily 2GB data plans under 500

Notably, both new and existing customers will be able to avail the offer with these recharge plans starting march 10. Check out the new Vi prepaid plans here.

Rs 401 prepaid plan

The new Vodafone-Idea Rs 401 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 100GB of 4G data and 16GB additional data for validity of 28days. The daily consumption limit is capped at 3GB.

Rs 601 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 601 prepaid plan, Vi offers a total of 200GB 4GB data with daily consumption limit capped at 3GB. Additionally, the plan offers 32GB data. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Rs 501 prepaid plan

The Rs 501 prepaid plan offers 75GB of 4GB data and no limit on data consumption but there’s no unlimited free calls here. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Rs 801 prepaid plan

The Rs 801 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity and offers 300GB 4G data with an additional 48GB data. The daily consumption limit is capped at 3GB.

New Vi postpaid plans

The free Disney Hotstar+ VIP subscription has been extended to postpaid plans including the Rs 499 Entertainment+ plan, Entertainment + Rs 699 plan and the REDX plan. Notably, two Entertainment+ plans also offer membership to Amazon Prime Video. The REDX offers Netflix access.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches yet another budget smartphone in India dubbed Galaxy M12
Mobiles
Samsung launches yet another budget smartphone in India dubbed Galaxy M12
Vi offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these new prepaid plans

Telecom

Vi offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these new prepaid plans

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date revealed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date revealed

Redmi TV with massive screen teased on Amazon India ahead of official launch

Smart TVs

Redmi TV with massive screen teased on Amazon India ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch at 12 PM: How to watch livestream

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch at 12 PM: How to watch livestream

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi TV with massive screen teased on Amazon India ahead of official launch

Apple plans to cut down iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know

Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vi offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these new prepaid plans

Telecom

Vi offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these new prepaid plans
Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Telecom

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day
BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day
Vi brings 3GB daily data to Rs 249 prepaid plan and above, WiFi calling service in Delhi: Report

Telecom

Vi brings 3GB daily data to Rs 249 prepaid plan and above, WiFi calling service in Delhi: Report
Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Telecom

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M12 हुआ लॉन्च, बेहद कम कीमत में मिल रहा 48MP कैमरा और 6000mAh की बैटरी

OnePlus 9 और OnePlus 9 Pro की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिलेगा दमदार फीचर

64MP कैमरा और 5G सपोर्ट वाला Moto G100 हुआ टीज, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

48MP कैमरा, 6000mAh बैटरी वाला Samsung Galaxy M12 होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Realme 8 Series की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, मिलेंगे 108MP कैमरे समेत ये दमदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Redmi TV with massive screen teased on Amazon India ahead of official launch
Smart TVs
Redmi TV with massive screen teased on Amazon India ahead of official launch
Apple plans to cut down iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Mobiles

Apple plans to cut down iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report
EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know

Gaming

EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know
Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research

News

Android 11 has fastest adoption rates than older versions, says research
Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

Mobiles

Mi 10s 5G with Snapdragon 870 is now Xiaomi's most affordable flagship

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers