Ipl 2022 Best Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 499 That Offer Disney Hotstar

The IPL season is in full swing and it is only going to get busier and more interesting. If you are nearing the end of your current data plan, it may be the right time to jump to a plan that not only offers enough data to watch IPL matches but also provide a yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Here we have collated the plans that you can opt for from carriers Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). These plans offer a year's worth of Disney+ Hotstar subscription without having to pay any additional money.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 Plan

This plan from Jio offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth ₹499 at no extra cost. The Jio plan also gives the user a validity of 28 days. The total amount of data it offers is 56GB. The plan offers 2GB of data per day. Voice calling is unlimited and the user gets 100 SMS per day. Reliance Jio is also offering subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity.

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

The Airtel plan is very comparable to Reliance Jio’s Rs 499 plan. It also offers a validity of 28 days along with 2GB of data on a daily basis. The user will get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day as well.

The add on benefits include Disney+ Hostar subscription for 1 year. 1-month trial of Amazon Prime Video (once per user) and some more benefits from Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Rs 499 plan

In terms of the basic validity and data, the Vodafone Idea plan of Rs 499 is identical to Airtel and Jio. It also offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 28 days of validity. You also get 100 SMS per day.

The main difference lies in the benefits offered by the plan. Vodafone Idea has this unique offering called “Binge All Night”. Subscribers will be able to surf, stream, and share from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction. The company is also offering Weekend data rollover, access to 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar, Vi movies and TV as well 2GB of backup data for when you run out of you daily quota. This data can be claimed via the ViApp. .