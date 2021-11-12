comscore Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans for users with heavy data usage
News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans for users with heavy data usage

Telecom

Users generally look for a long-term prepaid plan that provides unlimited calling, high-speed internet, daily data, and subscription to various apps. These packs from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL bundle talk time and data offer.

prepaid plans

Telecom companies Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL keep on offering their prepaid plans across numerous price ranges. Users generally look for a long-term prepaid plan that provides unlimited calling, high-speed internet, daily data, and subscription to various apps. These packs from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL bundle talk time and data offer. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

bsnl, bsnl broadband, bsnl broadband plan, bsnl plans, broadband plans, new broadband plans, ftth broadband plan, ftth broadband plans, new broadband plan, Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plan with unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

BSNL

In this Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan of BSNL, 250 minutes of free voice call minutes are available. After the completion of 250 minutes, users can make calls according to the base tariff. Apart from this, the benefit of a free ringback tone is also available for 60 days. However, the benefit of free data is not available in this plan. Also Read - BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

BSNL Rs 997 plan comes with 180 days of validity with unlimited voice calling on any network. The plan also offers unlimited data speed till 3GB per day. After the daily GB is over, the speed will be reduced to 40kbps. Additionally, BSNL provides 100 SMS per day.

Another prepaid plan from BSNL is available at Rs 699 that comes with a validity of 180 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the plan also provides unlimited data, which is reduced to 40kbps after using 0.5GB per day.

airtel, airtel offer, airtel cashback, airtel smartphone cashback offer, airtel subscripton, airtel wynk subscription, airtel deals, airtel smartphone offer, airtel phone offer, airtel cashback deal, airtel cashback avail

Airtel

Airtel prepaid plan under Rs 999 is available at Rs 698 with a validity of 84 days. The telco offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day on any network. Additionally, the company gives a subscription to apollo 24|7 circles, a free online course, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free hello tunes. Additionally, you get access to wynk music for free. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data. The speed of the internet will be reduced to 64kbps after the daily quota usage exceeds.

Another prepaid plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 598 with 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calls on any network. After the daily data is over, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days. The company provides access to apollo 24|7 circles, a free online course, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free hello tunes.

Reliance Jio

The Reliance Jio prepaid plan costs Rs 999 with a validity of 84 days. The plan provides 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps and other subscriptions. The speed after daily data exceeds is then reduced to 64kbps. You get access to JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio security, and Jio Cloud.

Another prepaid plan from Reliance is priced at Rs 499 with a validity of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited calling on any network and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you also get 3GB of daily data post which the speed is reduced to 64kbps. You also get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost. The company also provides a subscription to Jio apps, including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio security, and Jio Cloud.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 6:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Apps

Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home
Best Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 56 days of validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and more

Telecom

Best Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans with 56 days of validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and more
BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Telecom

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits
Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 with 3GB daily data

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 with 3GB daily data

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी न्यू स्टेट का नया अपडेट हुआ रिलीज, अब नहीं होगी गेमिंग में कोई प्रॉब्लम

Instagram Reels में जुड़ गए TikTok वाले दो धांसू फीचर्स, वीडियो बनेगा और भी बेहतर

रियलमी और ओप्पो के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन मिनटों में फुल चार्ज कर देंगे आपका फोन

अगले महीने की इस तारीक को लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12, जानें इस फोन की पूरी डिटेल

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Latest Videos

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers