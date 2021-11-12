Telecom companies Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL keep on offering their prepaid plans across numerous price ranges. Users generally look for a long-term prepaid plan that provides unlimited calling, high-speed internet, daily data, and subscription to various apps. These packs from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL bundle talk time and data offer. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

BSNL

In this Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan of BSNL, 250 minutes of free voice call minutes are available. After the completion of 250 minutes, users can make calls according to the base tariff. Apart from this, the benefit of a free ringback tone is also available for 60 days. However, the benefit of free data is not available in this plan. Also Read - BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

BSNL Rs 997 plan comes with 180 days of validity with unlimited voice calling on any network. The plan also offers unlimited data speed till 3GB per day. After the daily GB is over, the speed will be reduced to 40kbps. Additionally, BSNL provides 100 SMS per day.

Another prepaid plan from BSNL is available at Rs 699 that comes with a validity of 180 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the plan also provides unlimited data, which is reduced to 40kbps after using 0.5GB per day.

Airtel

Airtel prepaid plan under Rs 999 is available at Rs 698 with a validity of 84 days. The telco offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day on any network. Additionally, the company gives a subscription to apollo 24|7 circles, a free online course, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free hello tunes. Additionally, you get access to wynk music for free. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data. The speed of the internet will be reduced to 64kbps after the daily quota usage exceeds.

Another prepaid plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 598 with 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calls on any network. After the daily data is over, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days. The company provides access to apollo 24|7 circles, a free online course, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free hello tunes.

Reliance Jio

The Reliance Jio prepaid plan costs Rs 999 with a validity of 84 days. The plan provides 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps and other subscriptions. The speed after daily data exceeds is then reduced to 64kbps. You get access to JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio security, and Jio Cloud.

Another prepaid plan from Reliance is priced at Rs 499 with a validity of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited calling on any network and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, you also get 3GB of daily data post which the speed is reduced to 64kbps. You also get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost. The company also provides a subscription to Jio apps, including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio security, and Jio Cloud.