Jio 5G is coming to Indian metro cities on Diwali, pan-India rollout by 2023

Jio 5G services will start rolling out to customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai starting Diwali. By December 2023, Jio will roll out 5G services to every nook and corner of India. The company has committed an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore to build the pan-India 5G network. Also Read - Apple drops major hint at upcoming mixed reality headset

At the 45th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio will kick off the deployment of the next-generation 5G connectivity in the country starting Diwali, which falls in October. The 5G services will initially be available in the cities that the Department of Telecom earmarked will be the first to get the next-generation wireless connectivity. Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Reliance Jio took a dig at “other operators” for using the non-standalone 5G network, saying it is not sufficiently good for high speeds. “Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio 5G will be true 5G,” said Ambani, announcing that Reliance Jio will roll out standalone 5G services in the country. Jio boasted of being the only telecom operator to acquire the 700MHz airwaves at the spectrum auction, which it will use to offer better connectivity in India. The 3500MHz and 26GHz airwaves will make the company’s spectrum acquisition the “largest and most appropriate mix of 5G spectrum.” Also Read - Oppo A77 6GB RAM variant launched in India at Rs 16,499

“I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is Jio 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions,” Ambani said.

With a projection that the connected devices in India will jump from 800 million currently to 1.5 billion within a year with 5G services, Jio is hopeful to expand its hardware lineup with the launch of Jio AirFiber and Jio CloudPC, two hardware-based services that will work on 5G. While AirFiber is more like a 5G hotspot available through a tower-shaped device, the Jio CloudPC will let users access a computer anywhere and work on it.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 2:22 PM IST
