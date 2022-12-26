Jio on Monday announced its True 5G service in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is now among Varanasi, Maharastra, Rajasthan, and other states where Jio 5G is available. Although 5G is now live in the state, there are select cities where it’s available. Also Read - How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

The telco has confirmed that by December 2023, every town, taluka, mandalam and village in Andra Pradesh will get Jio’s True 5G. Also Read - 5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

Jio 5G arrives in the state of Andhra Pradesh

Jio has rolled out True 5G service in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur cities of Andhra Pradesh. The telco launched Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services at the event organized in Vijayawada. Also Read - Jio introduces Rs 2023 New Year plan in India: Check offer details

At the 5G launch, Jio also demonstrated the benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and Jio Glass.

As of now, only four of the aforementioned cities have the Jio 5G network in the state. However, Jio has confirmed that it will launch Jio 5G all over Andhra Pradesh.

Jio stated, ‘By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town, taluka, mandalam and village of Andhra Pradesh.

Those in the state residing in the cities mentioned above will be eligible for the Jio Welcome offer. If you are one of the Jio users in Andhra Pradesh with a 5G phone, then you should see the Welcome offer banner in the My Jio app.

It is worth noting that for using Jio’s 5G connectivity, you don’t need to pay more. In fact, there aren’t any 5G plans as such right now. Those with 5G-supported phones can use 5G on their existing 4G data plans.

Not just for Jio, but for all carriers it’s the same. Though you won’t pay more, the data will be exhausted immediately owing to the speeds of up to 1 Gbps.