Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India

Reliance AGM 2021 is set to take place on June 24 at 2PM. The event will be streamed live and to watch it you can head over to the company’s YouTube or social media channel including Twitter and Facebook.

Reliance is all set to host its 44th annual general meet (AGM) 2021 today. The virtual event will begin at 2PM. You can follow BGR India to get all the latest updates from the Reliance AGM event today. To watch the event livestream, head over to the Jio YouTube channel or social media platforms.

One of the biggest announcements to expect at this year's AGM is Jio 5G. The telecom operator will likely announce all the latest developments around Jio 5G service, which is in the process of development as suggested by the operator. Some latest reports suggest that Jio 5G service will rollout soon after the AGM, i.e today. Well, don't fall for these reports, as nothing of that sort is going to happen. At least not anytime soon.

Jio 5G rollout happening today? No.

At the AGM today, the telecom operator could announce Jio 5G service but the rollout is far away, at least till early next year. We also expect the telecom operator to announce the rollout timelines at the AGM. We can assure that you will not be able to experience 5G in India anytime soon.

Reliance Jio recently announced that it is working with Intel to develop its 5G solution for India. Given the company is still in the process of developing the service, don't expect 5G services by the operator to rollout anytime soon. So, don't fall for any reports that claim Jio 5G service rollout in India today. Moreover, the 5G auction needs to happen first, which has been delaying for a long time, testing needs to be done and only then an operator can think of rolling out 5G service in the country.

To recall, Jio was the first telecom operator to announce 4G service for India, later followed by other operators. Looks like this time, the three major operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are fighting head on. Besides Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are also working to develop their 5G solution for the country. While the development is in the process, the official release/rollout could take some time.

5G in India still looks like a distant dream for now!