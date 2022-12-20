Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Reliance Jio said its 5G network is now live in Kerala and the first city that is now 5G ready in the state is Kochi. Jio has also started offering its 5G services inside the premises of the Guruvayur Temple. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 5G services in Kerala remotely from the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, for an event organised in Kochi. At the event, Reliance Jio showcased its 5G-powered technologies and how it will change the “lives of people in Kerala.” Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specs, more

“I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala,” the minister said while commenting at the launch of the first 5G services in the state. Also Read - Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

If you are in Kochi, you can experience 5G internet speeds at all locations, given you have a 5G phone that is updated to the latest software. Jio said it will start offering invites to users to join its 5G network in the city and enjoy unlimited 5G internet as a part of the Welcome Offer. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

To receive an invite, you have to go to the MyJio app on your smartphone. You will see a Welcome Offer banner on the home screen of the MyJio app. Tapping the banner will take your registration for the invite and a message will appear on the screen saying, “Thank you for your interest. We are checking if Jio True 5G is available in your area as well as compatible with your device. Once both these requirements are found to be met, you will receive an update on Jio Welcome Offer.”

People living in other parts of Kerala do not have to be disappointed though. Reliance Jio has confirmed that it will roll out its 5G services to cities such as Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Malappuram by January 2023. The rollout of 5G services in major Kerala cities falls in line with the company’s goal to make every city and town 5G-ready by December 2023.