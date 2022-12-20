comscore Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio 5g Services Launched In Kerala Starting With Kochi Trivandrum More Cities To Get 5g In 2023
News

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi, Trivandrum, more cities to get 5G in 2023

Telecom

Reliance Jio users in Kochi, Kerala can now experience 5G internet speeds by showing interest in the service using MyJio app.

Jio-5G

Reliance Jio said its 5G network is now live in Kerala and the first city that is now 5G ready in the state is Kochi. Jio has also started offering its 5G services inside the premises of the Guruvayur Temple. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 5G services in Kerala remotely from the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, for an event organised in Kochi. At the event, Reliance Jio showcased its 5G-powered technologies and how it will change the “lives of people in Kerala.” Also Read - Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 launched in India: Price, specs, more

“I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala,” the minister said while commenting at the launch of the first 5G services in the state. Also Read - Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

If you are in Kochi, you can experience 5G internet speeds at all locations, given you have a 5G phone that is updated to the latest software. Jio said it will start offering invites to users to join its 5G network in the city and enjoy unlimited 5G internet as a part of the Welcome Offer. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

To receive an invite, you have to go to the MyJio app on your smartphone. You will see a Welcome Offer banner on the home screen of the MyJio app. Tapping the banner will take your registration for the invite and a message will appear on the screen saying, “Thank you for your interest. We are checking if Jio True 5G is available in your area as well as compatible with your device. Once both these requirements are found to be met, you will receive an update on Jio Welcome Offer.”

People living in other parts of Kerala do not have to be disappointed though. Reliance Jio has confirmed that it will roll out its 5G services to cities such as Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Malappuram by January 2023. The rollout of 5G services in major Kerala cities falls in line with the company’s goal to make every city and town 5G-ready by December 2023.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 7:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 with 60MP selfie camera launched
Mobiles
Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, Infinix Zero 20 with 60MP selfie camera launched
Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

Mobiles

Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

How To

How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

Instagram s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

News

Instagram s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

Paytm introduces Payment Protect feature to secure digital payments

News

Paytm introduces Payment Protect feature to secure digital payments

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

Instagram s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

Paytm introduces Payment Protect feature to secure digital payments

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to showcase electric SUV concept and two new SUVs, may unveil Jimny 5-door

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?