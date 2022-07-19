comscore Jio added 3.1 million subscribers in May 2022, says TRAI
News

Jio adds 3.1 million subscribers, Vi continues to lose: TRAI

Telecom

Jio added 3.11 million subscribers while Bharti Airtel added 1.02 million subscribers in May 2022. While Vi lost nearly 7.59 lakh subscribers, BSNL lost 5.31 lakh subscribers during the same time.

jio airtel vi

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has shared subscriber data for the month of May 2022. As per the data shared by the regulatory body, Jio added nearly 3.11 million subscribers in May 2022 while Bharti Airtel added 1.02 million subscribers during the same time. On the other hand, both BSNL and Vodafone Idea also known as Vi lost subscribers during the same time. While Vi lost nearly 7.59 lakh subscribers, BSNL lost 5.31 lakh subscribers during the same time. Also Read - Jio is giving a new SIM, 100GB of data free on purchasing HP laptop: Check details

As per TRAI’s report, total wireless subscribers in India increased from 1,142.66 million at the end of April 2022 to 1,145.50 million at the end of May 2022, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.25 percent. As far as market share is concerned, Jio 35.69 percent of the market while Airtel captured 31.62 percent of the pie. Vi, on the other hand, captured 22.56 percent of the market share making it the third largest wireless subscriber in India. BSNL stood fourth capturing 7.98 percent of the market. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea updates its Rs 409 and Rs 475 recharge plans with more daily data

Wireline subscribers

As far as the wireline subscribers are concerned, TRAI said that wireline subscribers in India increased from 25.16 million at the end of April 2022 to 25.23 million at the end of May 2022 marking a monthly growth rate of 0.28% percent. Interestingly, TRAI data showed that BSNL is the biggest wireline service provider in India capturing 28.67 percent of the market share. On the other hand, Jio and Airtel stood second and third capturing 26.70 percent and 23.66 percent of the market share respectively. Also Read - Airtel revises its Rs 265 prepaid plan in India: Check new validity, data

Broadband subscribers

TRAI’s report also showed that the total number of broadband subscribers in India increased from 788.77 million at the end of April 2022 to 794.68 million at the end of May 2022. The report also showed that Reliance Jio with 414.67 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 217.09 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 123.24 million subscribers, BSNL with 25.52 million subscribers and Atria Convergence with 2.09 million subscribers were the biggest broadband service providers in India in the month of May 2022.

As on 31st May, 2022, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (5.89 million), Bharti Airtel (4.74 million), BSNL (3.82 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (2.10 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.11 million),” TRAI wrote in its report.

“As on 31st May, 2022, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (408.79 million), Bharti Airtel (212.35 million), Vodafone Idea (123.23 million), BSNL (21.70 million) and Intech Online Pvt Ltd (0.21
million),” the report added.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 7:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 19, 2022 7:29 PM IST



