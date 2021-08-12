comscore Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 84 days validity
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 84 days validity

Best prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 84 days validity, subscription to popular streaming services, unlimited calling benefits and more.

Jio, Airtel, Vi, the telecom majors offer a wide range of prepaid plans for users. Some of these plans bundle unlimited high-speed data, and long-term validity. There are voice calls and other benefits as well. That said if you are looking for a prepaid plan with a bare minimum of 2GB high-speed data and up to 84 days validity, here’s the list that you should check. Also Read - Vi launches RedX Family plans at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299 with unlimited data, 5 member connections

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans with unlimited daily data, up to 84 days validity

Jio prepaid plans Also Read - Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan now offers 4GB daily data, free one-year Zee5 subscription, and much more

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan- The prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data unlimited domestic calls to any network in the Pan-India circle. The plan bundles 100SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for a validity of 84 days. Also Read - If you received a service discontinuation SMS from Airtel, don't panic it was just a bug

Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan- This prepaid plan from Jio bundles 2GB high-speed daily data for 56 days. Besides the regular benefits, the plan includes a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan- The Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan brings to the table 2GB daily data for a validity period of 56 days. The plan includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan- This prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data for 28 days. Other benefits (except for Disney+ Hotstar subscription) remain the same as the above plans.

Airtel prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan: This prepaid pack from Airtel offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. The plan includes a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: The Airtel Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack offers a total of 112GB high-speed data for a validity of 56 days which means you get 2GB data per day. In addition, users will get unlimited calling benefits and 100 free SMS per day. Subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music is available as well.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan- This plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and has a validity period of 28 days. The plan bundles subscription to services and access to free online courses. In case you recharge it via the Airtel Thanks app you can get a discount of Rs 50 and an extra 2GB of data.

Vi prepaid plans

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan- This double data Vi prepaid plan. offers 4GB of data per day with a validity of 84 days. There’s truly unlimited local and national calling benefits and free 100 SMS per day bundled with it. The plan has weekend rollover data facility as well that one can use for the unused weekdays’ data on weekends.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is another double data prepaid plan that gives 4GB daily data for 56 days validity. The plan has unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, binge all-night offer, and weekend rollover data benefits.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: Another double data prepaid plan under Vi’s umbrella is the Vi Rs 299 prepaid pack that offers a total of 112GB of data (4GB per day) for 28 days. It has weekend rollover data benefit and unlimited calling to all the networks.

  Published Date: August 12, 2021 4:04 PM IST

