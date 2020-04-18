Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans till May 3

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended their prepaid connection validity in this further lockdown. All three telecom operators will now offer free validity extension to prepaid users until May 3. It means that even if you are not able to recharge your phone during lockdown, your phone will continue to ring. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 3 मई तक रिचार्ज नहीं होने पर भी बजती रहेगी फोन की घंटी

"This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone who is unable to do a recharge during these challenging times," Reliance Jio said in a statement. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea announced the extension of incoming services for low income feature phone prepaid users. Bharti Airtel announced a similar initiative. Both are allowing low income customers to receive incoming calls on their prepaid connections even after the validity. This limited period free extension will exhausted on May 3.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has been making a bunch of changes to its plans lately. Most of these are to help people stuck in lockdowns to be better equipped with more data, for working from home and staying entertained. We saw the telco double the benefits of its data vouchers, launch a work from home plan and even make new JioFiber connections free.

Recently, the telco launched a community recharge app called JioPOS Lite for all its consumers to perform recharge and earn money. It allows any individual to become a Jio Partner and perform prepaid recharges for other Jio subscribers. In exchange, Jio will provide them commission money like their merchant partners. The new JioPOS Lite community recharge app is only available for Android for now and is available on Google Play store for download.